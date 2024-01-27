 Skip navigation
Thorbjorn Olesen leads by four after 63 at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

  
Published January 27, 2024 04:05 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates — Thorbjorn Olesen will take a four-shot lead into the final day of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship after shooting a 9-under 63 in the third round on Saturday.

Olesen made 10 birdies to go with a lone bogey on the par-3 seventh hole to surge past fellow Dane Rasmus Hojgaard into a commanding lead on a 22-under total of 194.

Olesen shot a 62 on Friday but felt that Saturday’s round was even better.

“I hit a lot more fairways today, and that gave me the chance to be aggressive with the second shots. It was nice to find so many fairways. It was a great round again,” he said.

Hojgaard shared the overnight lead with Manuel Elvira but settled for a 68 to sit alone in second place, two shots ahead of Frederic Lacroix (66).

Elvira also shot 62 on Friday but followed it up with an uneven 72 that included four bogeys, one eagle and two birdies to fall into a tie for seventh.

The tournament is the third straight European tour event to be staged in the United Arab Emirates after the Dubai Invitational and the Dubai Desert Classic, won by Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy, respectively.