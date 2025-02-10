Tiger 2000: Woods’ Riviera drought continues

It’s been 25 years since Tiger Woods’ historic 2000 season. As 2025 unfolds, we’ll look back on each of Woods’ starts, including his 10 worldwide wins.

Next up…

Tournament: Nissan Open

Where: Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

Dates: Feb. 17-20

Tiger’s finish: T-18

Tiger’s scorecard: 68-70-69-72–279 (-5)

Setting the stage: Woods’ streak of six straight PGA Tour victories is over, yet Woods is teeing it up for the third straight week, this time at his hometown Nissan Open at Riviera, where he’s finished runner-up in two straight seasons. Woods kicks off the week by winning a few ESPY Awards in Las Vegas, including Best Golfer of the 1990s. On the eve on the tournament, Ping founder Karsten Solheim dies. Woods used a Ping Anser 2 putter as an amateur, and after switching putter manufacturers as a pro, Woods soon went back to gripping his flatstick with Ping’s PP58 putter grip, which, according to Golf Digest, he used for 14 of his 15 major wins (all but the 1997 Masters).

How it happened: Woods opens in 3-under 68, four shots back of leader J.P. Hayes. Woods then tells reporters, “The first day, all you’re trying to do is get yourself in position. Don’t shoot yourself in the foot with a 75 and put yourself out of it.” (Woods, of course, would shoot 75 in the first round of the Masters a couple months later.) In the second round at Riv, Woods backs up with a 70, and he’s now T-24 and five behind Greg Chalmers and Bob Tway. Woods’ third-round 69 gets him to T-20 and three shots back of leader David Sutherland, though that Saturday might be known more for Woods snapping at a cameraman who took a photo in Woods’ backswing on the ninth hole, his last of the day. Woods can only muster 72 on Sunday as Kirk Triplett wins, seven clear of Woods. Woods wouldn’t shoot a final round over par on the PGA Tour again for more than two years (74, 2002 Players Championship).

Historical significance: Woods was scheduled to return to action following yet another back surgery at the 2025 Genesis Invitational, but his 17th career start in the event also known as the L.A. Open was postponed after Woods withdrew on Monday of tournament week. In 15 career starts at Riv (the 1998 event was played at Valencia Country Club), Woods owns a T-2 showing (1999) but just two other top-10 finishes. After he withdrew with illness prior to the third round in 2006, Woods wouldn’t play Riv again until the 2018 Northern Trust.

Memorable quote: “This has been a great decade, even though I’m not that old.” – Woods after accepting his ESPY Awards

