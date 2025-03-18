Tiger Woods (like Rory McIlroy now) once said he’d never play competitively in his later years

Rory McIlroy has a history of changing his views, particularly when it comes to LIV Golf, but he was certain as ever when he said he would “absolutely not” play the PGA Tour Champions.

“Something has went terribly wrong if I have to compete at golf at 50,” he said.

Ernie Els isn’t so sure.

The Big Easy also felt certain the 50-and-older league would be the last place for him. Now he’s a regular, and even leading the Charles Schwab Cup early in the season.

“At 35 years old I was also bullet proof saying things about not playing past 50,” Els said in a social media post. “I’m 55 now and laughing at my comments from back then. ... Competition is a powerful tool!”

It was reminiscent of a conversation with Tiger Woods in 2005, when he was 29 and on the verge of going on another big run. He was asked how long he would play.

“I’ll definitely quit the game earlier than people think,” Woods said that day in a parking lot at Doral. “The only reason I would play is the occasional tournament if my son is good enough to be out there, and he chooses to play.”

This was four years before his son, Charlie, was born.

“When my best isn’t good enough to win anymore, I’m walking,” Woods said. “I’ve won tournaments when I wasn’t playing my best. If I play my best and don’t win, there’s no reason to be out there.”

Injuries were not part of that conversation, of course. At that time, Woods had only two surgeries on his left knee, both considered more about cleanup than repair. Views at age 29 are different than age 49.

There’s also knowing when a player can no longer compete. Woods was asked that day if he had ever played his best and didn’t win. “No,” he replied. Had he ever played his best and come close not to winning? “No,” he said.

That led to one last question. Had he ever played his best? He mentioned his 15-shot victory in the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, and his 12-shot win at the Masters. And as he turned to leave he added, “And the (2000) British Open. That was a good week.”

That was the year he said he hit a 2-inch draw on the 14th hole at St. Andrews. He won by eight to complete the career Grand Slam. He was 24.