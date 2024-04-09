 Skip navigation
The Masters - Preview Day Two
Tiger Woods explains why he hasn’t stuck to his ‘once-a-month’ plan
scheffler_mcilroy_1920_tc22.jpg
Besides Tiger Woods’ group, here are the best eight Masters groupings
White House Easter Egg Roll 2024 - David Malukas - Monday_ April 1_ 2024_Large Image Without Watermark_m99368.jpg
David Malukas out for Indy 500 test, Long Beach Grand Prix

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ludvigaberg_240409.jpg
Aberg embracing high expectations at first Masters
nbc_roto_rfsdanielsweight_240409.jpg
Is Daniels’ weight a concern at the NFL level?
nbc_golf_jonrahminterview_240409.jpg
Rahm ahead of Masters: ‘At peace’ with LIV move

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tiger Woods plans to discuss U.S. Ryder Cup captaincy after Masters

  
Published April 9, 2024 02:24 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The PGA of America doesn’t appear to be close to naming the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain but there is a timeline, at least according to Tiger Woods.

The U.S. side has been slow to name next year’s captain and many believe Woods is the front-runner for the job. On Tuesday at Augusta National, the 15-time major champion was asked his thoughts on leading next year’s team at Bethpage in New York.

“We’re still talking about it,” he said coyly before adding, “It’s something that [PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh] and I are going to sit back and talk about it after [the Masters]. I said I’m going to be busy for a couple weeks, so let me focus on getting through this week and hopefully getting another jacket and then we can sit back and talk about it next week.”

Historically, the PGA announces Ryder Cup captains much earlier. In Feb. 2022, Zach Johnson was named the captain of ’23 team, and Steve Stricker, who led the American team to victory in 2021, was named captain on Feb. 20, 2019.

The European team gave Luke Donald a second turn as captain in November, less than two months after the Continent rolled the U.S. team, 16 ½-11 ½, in Rome.

Woods led the U.S. Presidents Cup team to victory in 2019 in Australia and has served as a vice captain for the Ryder Cup team, although he didn’t participate in last year’s matches.