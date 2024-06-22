Travelers Championship 2024: Tee times for third round at TPC River Highlands
Tom Kim leads Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Akshay Bhatia by two strokes entering the third round of the Travelers Championship.
Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for the third round of the PGA Tour’s signature event at TPC River Highlands (click here for how to watch).
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|8:00 AM
EDT
|1
Eric Cole
Justin Rose
|8:10 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Schenk
Russell Henley
|8:20 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Putnam
Davis Riley
|8:30 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Scott
Ben Griffin
|8:40 AM
EDT
|1
Jason Day
Max Homa
|8:50 AM
EDT
|1
Chris Kirk
Nick Taylor
|9:00 AM
EDT
|1
Jake Knapp
Peter Malnati
|9:10 AM
EDT
|1
Emiliano Grillo
Chris Gotterup
|9:25 AM
EDT
|1
Billy Horschel
Sepp Straka
|9:35 AM
EDT
|1
Nick Dunlap
Matt Fitzpatrick
|9:45 AM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Jordan Spieth
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Harris English
Taylor Moore
|10:05 AM
EDT
|1
Stephan Jaeger
Victor Perez
|10:15 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Hadwin
Viktor Hovland
|10:25 AM
EDT
|1
Mackenzie Hughes
J.T. Poston
|10:35 AM
EDT
|1
Lee Hodges
Seamus Power
|10:50 AM
EDT
|1
Lucas Glover
Thomas Detry
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Austin Eckroat
Corey Conners
|11:10 AM
EDT
|1
Sahith Theegala
Keegan Bradley
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Brian Harman
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Matthieu Pavon
Ludvig Åberg
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Si Woo Kim
Cam Davis
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Webb Simpson
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Will Zalatoris
|12:15 PM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Adam Svensson
|12:25 PM
EDT
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Wyndham Clark
|12:35 PM
EDT
|1
Brendon Todd
Tommy Fleetwood
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Denny McCarthy
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Rickie Fowler
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Tom Hoge
Patrick Cantlay
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
Tony Finau
Robert MacIntyre
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Shane Lowry
Justin Thomas
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Sungjae Im
|1:50 PM
EDT
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Scottie Scheffler
|2:00 PM
EDT
|1
Tom Kim
Collin Morikawa