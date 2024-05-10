Tuesday deadline awaits Scottie Scheffler at PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler skipped the Wells Fargo Championship as he and his wife, Meredith, prepare for the birth of the couple’s first child, with the year’s second major looming next week.

The world No. 1 is listed on the PGA Championship’s pre-tournament interview schedule for Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. ET, but as of last Thursday, the Schefflers were still waiting for the birth, according to Golfweek.com.

Unlike for a PGA Tour event, which has a 5 p.m. Friday deadline for players to commit to the next tournament, the PGA Championship’s cutoff is next Tuesday at 5 p.m., “unless the player notifies [the PGA of America] otherwise,” according to a PGA spokesperson.

“I’ll obviously take a break when the baby comes. But we’ll see,” said Scheffler at last month’s RBC Heritage, which he won in his most recent Tour start. “I don’t know what life looks like. But up until when the baby comes, I’m going to play this week and then I’ll go home and basically just wait. We’re due at the end of the month. We’ll see when the baby comes.”

Following his victory at last month’s Masters, and a torrid run that includes four wins in his last five starts, Scheffler is the clear betting favorite next week at Valhalla.