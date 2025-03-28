Valero Texas Open 2025: Jordan Spieth among full field in San Antonio

Jordan Spieth will return to one of his wilder scenes (and that’s saying something) when he competes in the Valero Texas Open.

A year ago at TPC San Antonio, Spieth made a hole-in-one in the second round to help him make the cut. Then Saturday, playing his final hole, the par-5 18th, he found so much trouble that he purposefully played his third shot onto the clubhouse roof.

Spieth tied for 10th, 14 shots back of winner Akshay Bhatia, who overcame a shoulder separation during a celebration to defeat Denny McCarthy in a playoff.

Spieth, Bhatia and McCarthy are joined in this year’s field by Ludvig Åberg, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa, Tom Kim and Hideki Matsuyama.

Here’s a look at the initial field in the final Tour event before the Masters Tournament.