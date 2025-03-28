 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SPORTS-RAC-BREEDERSCUP-PREVIEW-LX
Road to Kentucky Derby 2025: How to watch Saturday’s Florida Derby, Arkansas Derby
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Round Two
Play resumes after weather suspension at Texas Children’s Houston Open
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Omaha at St. Johns
Chris Crutchfield receives three-year extension after leading Omaha to first NCAA bid

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jimcrane_250328.jpg
Astros owner Crane takes NASA-themed quiz
oly_fsdnc_chockbatesintv_250328.jpg
Chock/Bates enjoy ‘fun moment’ in rhythm dance
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250328.jpg
Scheffler’s putter heats up at Houston Open, Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Valero Texas Open 2025: Jordan Spieth among full field in San Antonio

  
Published March 28, 2025 06:25 PM

Jordan Spieth will return to one of his wilder scenes (and that’s saying something) when he competes in the Valero Texas Open.

A year ago at TPC San Antonio, Spieth made a hole-in-one in the second round to help him make the cut. Then Saturday, playing his final hole, the par-5 18th, he found so much trouble that he purposefully played his third shot onto the clubhouse roof.

Spieth tied for 10th, 14 shots back of winner Akshay Bhatia, who overcame a shoulder separation during a celebration to defeat Denny McCarthy in a playoff.

Spieth, Bhatia and McCarthy are joined in this year’s field by Ludvig Åberg, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa, Tom Kim and Hideki Matsuyama.

Here’s a look at the initial field in the final Tour event before the Masters Tournament.