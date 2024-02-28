 Skip navigation
Butler v Seton Hall
College Best Bets, Feb. 28: Iowa State vs Oklahoma, St. John’s vs Butler, and More!
2011 Masters
AK joins LIV Golf for remainder of 2024 season
Rome Odunze
2024 NFL Draft Top-80 Rookie Skill Position Player Rankings & Tiers 2.0

Villegas named PGA Tour player council chair, will join policy board in 2025

  
Published February 28, 2024 09:53 AM
Starting next year, the marathon PGA Tour policy board sessions will include a new perspective.

Camilo Villegas was voted chairman of this year’s Players Advisory Council by the PGA Tour membership and will become a player director on the circuit’s policy board beginning in 2025.

The five-time Tour winner beat Kevin Streelman, who had already served a term on the policy board, in voting that ended Tuesday. Villegas will serve his first term on the board.

Villegas, 42, will replace Jordan Spieth on the policy board beginning next year for a three-year term. Spieth stepped in late last year to serve out the remainder of Rory McIlroy’s term on the board after the Northern Irishman announced he was leaving.

Villegas will join Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson and Tiger Woods as a player director on the policy board during a crucial time for the Tour. The board met Monday in South Florida for a session that lasted nearly seven hours to address a range of topics including the circuit’s ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) to create a for-profit entity that would include the Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf.

Woods was added to the policy board in August 2023 as the Tour dealt with backlash from its framework agreement with the PIF and unlike the other player directors there is no term limit for the 15-time major champion.