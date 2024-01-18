WATCH: Adam Schenk’s approach shot lands in fan’s drink

Adam Schenk’s second shot on the par-5 16th at the Pete Dye Stadium Course found the drink, but in a very unusual manner.

From 264 yards at The American Express, Shenk’s ball drifted right … right into a spectator’s cup.

Schenk was able to get free relief and managed to make birdie on the hole. Unfortunately for him, his tee shot on the next hole, the par-3 17th, again got wet, but this time in a water hazard. He made bogey.