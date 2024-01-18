 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher ADP Battle: Can You Trust Kevin Gausman?
NHL: Preseason-St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks
Once a top prospect, Adam Gaudette is back in the NHL - this time with the St. Louis Blues
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Tom Izzo gets 698th career win, Michigan State pulls away late to beat Minnesota 76-66

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jimmietopwins_240118.jpg
Johnson’s most memorable NASCAR Cup Series wins
nbc_golf_americanexrd1_240118.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
nbc_golf_bergerintrv_240118.jpg
Berger ‘feeling great’ in PGA Tour return at AmEx

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher ADP Battle: Can You Trust Kevin Gausman?
NHL: Preseason-St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks
Once a top prospect, Adam Gaudette is back in the NHL - this time with the St. Louis Blues
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Tom Izzo gets 698th career win, Michigan State pulls away late to beat Minnesota 76-66

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jimmietopwins_240118.jpg
Johnson’s most memorable NASCAR Cup Series wins
nbc_golf_americanexrd1_240118.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
nbc_golf_bergerintrv_240118.jpg
Berger ‘feeling great’ in PGA Tour return at AmEx

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WATCH: Adam Schenk’s approach shot lands in fan’s drink

  
Published January 18, 2024 06:10 PM

Adam Schenk’s second shot on the par-5 16th at the Pete Dye Stadium Course found the drink, but in a very unusual manner.

From 264 yards at The American Express, Shenk’s ball drifted right … right into a spectator’s cup.

Schenk was able to get free relief and managed to make birdie on the hole. Unfortunately for him, his tee shot on the next hole, the par-3 17th, again got wet, but this time in a water hazard. He made bogey.