Watch: Charley Hull tops 3-wood, forced to play bunker shot backward

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – There are just two par-5s on St. Andrews’ Old Course.

The first one wasn’t too kind to Charley Hull on Saturday afternoon.

Hull, who had tied the lead earlier in her third round, was trailing AIG Women’s Open leader Nelly Korda by a single shot when she teed off on the par-5 fifth hole. But disaster struck as Hull not only found two pot bunkers but also badly topped a 3-wood into the second bunker.

The mess led to a double bogey, which knocked Hull down the leaderboard.

Hull had to blast out sideways after finding a trap with her tee ball. That was better than the next bunker shot, though. Hull topped a 3-wood trying to push it up toward the green, her ball not even traveling 100 yards before rolling into another bunker. From there, Hull had no way to go but backward.

Finally, Hull found the green with her fifth shot, though she left herself a lengthy lag putt. She got an 8-footer to go to avoid triple bogey.