AIG Women's Open - Day Three
Why this AIG Women's Open contender is wearing a New England Patriots logo
Live Updates: Chase Sexton fastest in qualification for sixth time in 2024 Motocross at Ironman
Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 24

Extended HLs: Fulham v. Leicester City Matchweek 2
Haaland's hat-trick for Man City v. Ipswich Town
Extended HLs: Man City v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 2

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
AIG Women's Open - Day Three
Why this AIG Women's Open contender is wearing a New England Patriots logo
Live Updates: Chase Sexton fastest in qualification for sixth time in 2024 Motocross at Ironman
Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 24

Extended HLs: Fulham v. Leicester City Matchweek 2
Haaland's hat-trick for Man City v. Ipswich Town
Extended HLs: Man City v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 2

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch: Charley Hull tops 3-wood, forced to play bunker shot backward

  
Published August 24, 2024 12:02 PM

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – There are just two par-5s on St. Andrews’ Old Course.

The first one wasn’t too kind to Charley Hull on Saturday afternoon.

Hull, who had tied the lead earlier in her third round, was trailing AIG Women’s Open leader Nelly Korda by a single shot when she teed off on the par-5 fifth hole. But disaster struck as Hull not only found two pot bunkers but also badly topped a 3-wood into the second bunker.

The mess led to a double bogey, which knocked Hull down the leaderboard.

Hull had to blast out sideways after finding a trap with her tee ball. That was better than the next bunker shot, though. Hull topped a 3-wood trying to push it up toward the green, her ball not even traveling 100 yards before rolling into another bunker. From there, Hull had no way to go but backward.

Finally, Hull found the green with her fifth shot, though she left herself a lengthy lag putt. She got an 8-footer to go to avoid triple bogey.