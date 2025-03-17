What does The Players Championship winner get?

The Players Championship isn’t a normal PGA Tour event, and that’s why it has more to offer the winner.

Here’s what the 51st Players champion — Rory McIlroy or J.J. Spaun — will receive (even if McIlroy is pretty secure in just about every aspect of Tour life):

$4.5 million

The Players offers a $25 million purse, greater than the majors and signature events. Signature event winners get between $3.6 million and $4 million. Major purses aren’t officially announced until championship week but the U.S. Open paid out the largest last year, with $4.3 million.

5-year PGA Tour exemption

The winner will be fully exempt through 2030. Most Tour events offer a two-year exemption, plus the remainder of the year in which the victory was achieved.

Other perks