THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
Varying vibes as J.J. Spaun and Rory McIlroy head to Monday Players playoff
MLB: Spring Training-Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Othani lead Rotoworld’s preseason Top 300 for 2025
Syndication: Arizona Republic
2025 Fantasy Baseball: Salary Cap League Strategy and Results from NFBC Draft

nbc_golf_theplayersrd4short_v2_250316.jpg
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
nbc_nas_cupvegas_v2_250316.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas
nbc_golf_gc_winnerpicks_v2_250316.jpg
What does The Players Championship winner get?

  
Published March 16, 2025 08:42 PM

The Players Championship isn’t a normal PGA Tour event, and that’s why it has more to offer the winner.

Here’s what the 51st Players champion — Rory McIlroy or J.J. Spaun — will receive (even if McIlroy is pretty secure in just about every aspect of Tour life):

$4.5 million

The Players offers a $25 million purse, greater than the majors and signature events. Signature event winners get between $3.6 million and $4 million. Major purses aren’t officially announced until championship week but the U.S. Open paid out the largest last year, with $4.3 million.

5-year PGA Tour exemption

The winner will be fully exempt through 2030. Most Tour events offer a two-year exemption, plus the remainder of the year in which the victory was achieved.

Other perks

  • Five-year exemption into The Players;
  • Three-year exemption into the four majors (Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, Open Championship);
  • 750 FedExCup points;
  • A sterling silver and 24K gold vermeil trophy custom-designed by Tiffany & Co.