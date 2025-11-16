Who has the most Race to Dubai titles? A list of multiple winners

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_sales_penskebutah_251027.jpg
Marco Penge caps ‘year of my life’ with one of 10 PGA Tour cards
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11 of 2025 season
nbc_golf_pga_bermudard3hl_251115.jpg
Matt Fitzpatrick beats Rory McIlroy in Dubai playoff as McIlroy claims seventh season-long title
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_usciowa_251115.jpg
Highlights: USC outlasts Iowa
nbc_cfb_osuuclahl_251115.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State steamrolls UCLA
nbc_nba_minden_251115.jpg
Highlights: Timberwolves falter at home to Nuggets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_sales_penskebutah_251027.jpg
Marco Penge caps ‘year of my life’ with one of 10 PGA Tour cards
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11 of 2025 season
nbc_golf_pga_bermudard3hl_251115.jpg
Matt Fitzpatrick beats Rory McIlroy in Dubai playoff as McIlroy claims seventh season-long title
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_usciowa_251115.jpg
Highlights: USC outlasts Iowa
nbc_cfb_osuuclahl_251115.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State steamrolls UCLA
nbc_nba_minden_251115.jpg
Highlights: Timberwolves falter at home to Nuggets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Who has the most Race to Dubai titles? A list of multiple winners

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published November 16, 2025 09:28 AM
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 3
November 15, 2025 11:20 AM
Look back at the best shots and moments from the third round of the DP World Tour Championship at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, the final event of the 2025 Race to Dubai.

Rory McIlroy didn’t eclipse Matt Fitzpatrick at the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday, but he did claim the Race to Dubai, moving him out of a tie with Seve Ballesteros.

This is McIlroy’s seventh season-long title — fourth consecutively — and he is now alone in second on the DP World Tour’s list, one back of Colin Montgomerie.

The Race to Dubai is a points list which includes all DP World Tour events, including the four majors championships. It began in 2009, replacing the Order of Merit (money list) as the way to determine a season-long champion.

In what was formerly known as the European Tour, Montgomerie won seven straight Order of Merit crowns, from 1993-99. He add an eighth in 2005.

McIlroy’s first RTD triumph came in 2012. He won back-to-back in 2014-15, and now has four in a row.

Ballesteros spread out his six from 1976 to 1991.

Here’s a list of the most Race to Dubai/Order of Merit victories, dating to the European Tour’s beginning in 1972, including all those with multiple wins:

8 — Colin Montgomerie
7 — Rory McIlroy
6 — Seve Ballesteros
3 — Lee Westwood
3 — Sandy Lyle
2 — Bernhard Langer
2 — Nick Faldo
2 — Retief Goosen
2 — Ernie Els
2 — Henrik Stenson