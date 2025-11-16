Who has the most Race to Dubai titles? A list of multiple winners

Rory McIlroy didn’t eclipse Matt Fitzpatrick at the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday, but he did claim the Race to Dubai, moving him out of a tie with Seve Ballesteros.

This is McIlroy’s seventh season-long title — fourth consecutively — and he is now alone in second on the DP World Tour’s list, one back of Colin Montgomerie.

The Race to Dubai is a points list which includes all DP World Tour events, including the four majors championships. It began in 2009, replacing the Order of Merit (money list) as the way to determine a season-long champion.

In what was formerly known as the European Tour, Montgomerie won seven straight Order of Merit crowns, from 1993-99. He add an eighth in 2005.

McIlroy’s first RTD triumph came in 2012. He won back-to-back in 2014-15, and now has four in a row.

Ballesteros spread out his six from 1976 to 1991.

Here’s a list of the most Race to Dubai/Order of Merit victories, dating to the European Tour’s beginning in 1972, including all those with multiple wins:

8 — Colin Montgomerie

7 — Rory McIlroy

6 — Seve Ballesteros

3 — Lee Westwood

3 — Sandy Lyle

2 — Bernhard Langer

2 — Nick Faldo

2 — Retief Goosen

2 — Ernie Els

2 — Henrik Stenson