Who is 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Lottie Woad?
Published April 6, 2024 03:13 PM
Lottie Woad is the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion. But who is Lottie Woad?
Here are some details, per the Golf Channel research department:
Bio
- Age: 20
- Born: Farnham, England
- Home course: Farnham GC in Farnham, England
- College: Florida State University
Resume
- A sophomore at FSU, Woad was co-medalist at the 2023 Annika Intercollegiate. She has three wins in her collegiate career
- Competed for the International team in the 2023 Palmer Cup
- First-team All-American as a freshman
- Tied for 13th in 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur
- Won 2022 Girls’ Amateur Championship
Players also filled out a questionnaire ahead of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Here are some of Woad’s responses:
- Current coaches: Luke Bone (home coach); Amy Bond, Robert Duck, Ryan Heisey (FSU); Steve Robinson, Nick Soto (England Golf)
- (Previous) favorite golf memory: Holing the winning putt in the final of the R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship
- Dream foursome: Seve Ballesteros, Georgia Hall, Justin Rose
- What she would serve at the Masters Champions Dinner: Starter: Baked Camembert with sourdough bread; Main: Roast chicken, roast potatoes, broccoli, carrots, Yorkshire pudding, served with gravy; Dessert: Chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream
- Favorite female player: Georgia Hall
- Favorite male player: Justin Rose
Boooommmm— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) April 6, 2024
Congratulations @LottieWoad on winning the @anwagolf 🏆🎉 pic.twitter.com/4LA5xqzmTG
- Who introduced her to golf: My dad took me down the local golf club and I participated in the junior academy there
- Favorite club: Driver
- Favorite course: Sunningdale Old in England
- Favorite Masters memory: Tiger Woods winning in 2019
- Superstitions: I always use a golf ball that is a No. 4
- Favorite hole at Augusta National: No. 13
- Talent/interests outside golf: I played soccer a lot when I was younger and still enjoy watching it in my free time
- Greatest achievement: Getting to represent my country
- The best advice she’s received: To out-prepare everyone
- Heroes and role models: Georgia Hall
- How she describes herself: I’m very driven and love the game of golf
- Career goals: My goal is to be a professional golfer on the LPGA and LET