Who is 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Lottie Woad?

Lottie Woad is the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion. But who is Lottie Woad?

Here are some details, per the Golf Channel research department:

Bio



Age: 20

Born: Farnham, England

Home course: Farnham GC in Farnham, England

College: Florida State University

Resume



A sophomore at FSU, Woad was co-medalist at the 2023 Annika Intercollegiate. She has three wins in her collegiate career

Competed for the International team in the 2023 Palmer Cup

First-team All-American as a freshman

Tied for 13 th in 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

in 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Won 2022 Girls’ Amateur Championship

Players also filled out a questionnaire ahead of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Here are some of Woad’s responses:

Current coaches: Luke Bone (home coach); Amy Bond, Robert Duck, Ryan Heisey (FSU); Steve Robinson, Nick Soto (England Golf)

(Previous) favorite golf memory: Holing the winning putt in the final of the R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship

Dream foursome: Seve Ballesteros, Georgia Hall, Justin Rose

What she would serve at the Masters Champions Dinner: Starter: Baked Camembert with sourdough bread; Main: Roast chicken, roast potatoes, broccoli, carrots, Yorkshire pudding, served with gravy; Dessert: Chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream

Favorite female player: Georgia Hall

Favorite male player: Justin Rose