Winds bring high scores Thursday at Bay Hill, with more in Sunday’s forecast

  
Published March 6, 2025 01:56 PM

The Arnold Palmer Invitational delivered Thursday on its promise to play difficult.

With 4-inch rough off the fairway, greens, according to PGA Tour Live, running 13 on the stimp, and winds gusting to 30 mph, only 10 players were under par (none yet finished) when the last of the 72 in attendance teed off.

By comparison, 10 players had also posted rounds of 78 or higher at the time, with Cam Young shooting 10-over 82 and Max Homa carding an 81 at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

The course scoring average was 75.46.

The weather conditions will subside Friday and Saturday with temperature highs reaching 77 and 82, respectively. Winds, meanwhile, will be in the 4-8 mph range.

But, as the course completely dries out from Wednesday’s rain, Sunday will bring a high of 83 with steady winds of 14-18 mph and gusts, again, up to 30 mph.