With Novak Djokovic watching, Ludvig Aberg wins in Ryder Cup debut

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy – It was an eventful day for Ludvig Åberg at the Ryder Cup.

In the day’s first match, the 23-year-old teamed with Viktor Hovland to defeat the American tandem of Max Homa and Brian Harman and set the stage for a crushing 4-0 sweep of the foursomes session for the Europeans.

“It’s a dream come true for me to play here. To get the first point on the board, that’s the most important thing for us,” said Åberg, who turned pro this summer and was one of European captain Luke Donald’s picks.

But his solid play at Marco Simone was only a part of his memorable day. For the majority of the match, the Swede had tennis great Novak Djokovic following him. The 24-time grand-slam champion was waiting for Åberg when he and Hovland closed out their match, 4 and 3, on the 15th green.

“I saw him a little bit, actually. But I got a high five at the end after the round, and it was pretty cool. It was really special. Obviously, he is the GOAT of tennis, and to see him here supporting us, I think everyone really appreciates,” said Åberg, who didn’t play the afternoon fourball session.