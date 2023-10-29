 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

William Byron at Martinsville.jpg
Long: William Byron endures to reach Championship 4
Cypress Point
Cypress Point, Atlanta Athletic Club set to host NCAA golf events
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
What Cup drivers said after Martinsville playoff race

Top Clips

nbc_snf_chivslac_mooretd_231029.jpg
Herbert finds Fehoko to put Chargers up 14-0
nbc_snf_lacekelertd_231029.jpg
Ekeler takes screen to the house to open scoring
nbc_fnia_floriowilsontaylor_231029.jpg
Wilson clutch for Jets, Taylor departs for Giants

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

William Byron at Martinsville.jpg
Long: William Byron endures to reach Championship 4
Cypress Point
Cypress Point, Atlanta Athletic Club set to host NCAA golf events
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
What Cup drivers said after Martinsville playoff race

Top Clips

nbc_snf_chivslac_mooretd_231029.jpg
Herbert finds Fehoko to put Chargers up 14-0
nbc_snf_lacekelertd_231029.jpg
Ekeler takes screen to the house to open scoring
nbc_fnia_floriowilsontaylor_231029.jpg
Wilson clutch for Jets, Taylor departs for Giants

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: USWNT vs. Colombia (En Español)

October 29, 2023 07:36 PM
The USWNT beats Colombia 3-0 in a friendly at Bashor Field in San Diego.