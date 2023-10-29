Highlights: USWNT vs. Colombia (En Español)

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Long: William Byron endures to reach Championship 4
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Cypress Point, Atlanta Athletic Club set to host NCAA golf events
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
What Cup drivers said after Martinsville playoff race
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Herbert finds Fehoko to put Chargers up 14-0
Ekeler takes screen to the house to open scoring
Wilson clutch for Jets, Taylor departs for Giants
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Long: William Byron endures to reach Championship 4
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Cypress Point, Atlanta Athletic Club set to host NCAA golf events
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
What Cup drivers said after Martinsville playoff race
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Herbert finds Fehoko to put Chargers up 14-0
Ekeler takes screen to the house to open scoring
Wilson clutch for Jets, Taylor departs for Giants
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: USWNT vs. Colombia (En Español)
October 29, 2023 07:36 PM
The USWNT beats Colombia 3-0 in a friendly at Bashor Field in San Diego.
Close Ad