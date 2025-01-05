Barnes wins San Vicente Stakes as trainer Bob Baffert goes 1-2 in Kentucky Derby prep at Santa Anita

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Collin Morikawa had the most brutally honest reaction to Hideki Matsuyama’s record Kapalua win
The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama sets PGA Tour scoring record to open season at The Sentry
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Jo Shimoda peace.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 5, Jo Shimoda keeps Honda’s expectations high
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolfingsegment_250105.jpg
Matsuyama ‘remarkable’ around the greens in Maui
nbc_chky_ndpenn_250105.jpg
Highlights: Penn State shuts out Notre Dame
nbc_snf_lionstdgibbs_250105.jpg
Gibbs shakes and bakes defenders en route to a TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Collin Morikawa had the most brutally honest reaction to Hideki Matsuyama’s record Kapalua win
The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama sets PGA Tour scoring record to open season at The Sentry
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Jo Shimoda peace.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 5, Jo Shimoda keeps Honda’s expectations high
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolfingsegment_250105.jpg
Matsuyama ‘remarkable’ around the greens in Maui
nbc_chky_ndpenn_250105.jpg
Highlights: Penn State shuts out Notre Dame
nbc_snf_lionstdgibbs_250105.jpg
Gibbs shakes and bakes defenders en route to a TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Barnes wins San Vicente Stakes as trainer Bob Baffert goes 1-2 in Kentucky Derby prep at Santa Anita

  
Published January 5, 2025 12:58 AM
Syndication: The Courier-Journal

Bob Baffert returned to Churchill Downs on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, after a three-year suspension was lifted.

Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ARCADIA, Calif. — Barnes defeated stablemate Romanesque by 5 1/2 lengths to win the $200,000 San Vicente Stakes for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert in a field of Kentucky Derby hopefuls on Saturday at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Juan Hernandez, Barnes ran seven furlongs in 1:22.15 and paid $4, $2.80 and $2.10 as the slight even-money favorite. The 3-year-old colt had $307 more in the win pool than Bullard.

“I knew he would run well,” Baffert said. “I was watching Juan, he knows the horse well, and he said he was a little green. But everyone who has worked him says he has another gear. They are all a little green. The second (race) out is the most important for all these horses.”

Barnes improved to 2-0. He was purchased for $3.2 million as a 2-year-old by owner Amr Zedan.

“He had to really stretch to get this horse,” Baffert said. “When you have clientele like that, it is everything.”

Romanesque, also trained by Baffert, returned $5.20 and $2.40. Bullard was another half-length back in third and paid $2.10 to show.

Making his second career start and first in a stakes race, Barnes dueled on the lead with McKinzie Street in the opening half-mile. Barnes spurted away midway through the second turn and ran strongly through the stretch to close out the win.

“He’s really good. I love him,” said Hernandez, who was riding Barnes for the first time. “He was aggressive down the backside but he’s still learning how to run. I like him because around the quarter pole he got off the bridle and was kind of looking around a little bit. But when I corrected him, he came back to me. I was really surprised how he finished today.”

Baffert said Barnes reminded him of his 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

Barnes is named after Baffert’s longtime assistant, Jimmy Barnes.

“They surprised me and I was honored,” Barnes said. “I was a little nervous, but it is working out well so far. I had a little bit of a knot in my stomach, but it will only get better after this.”