How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Robert B. Lewis, Holy Bull Stakes and more

The Road to the 2025 Kentucky Derby runs through this Saturday, February 1st with the 1/ST Racing Tour— a series of prep races offering qualifying points for “The Run for the Roses”, set to take place on May 3.

Saturday’s coverage, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock, will feature eight live races, headlined by the 2025 Robert B. Lewis Stakes (G3), and the 2025 Holy Bull Stakes (G3). Both events will award Kentucky Derby points on a 20-10-6-4-2 scale.

Hall of fame trainer Bob Baffert holds the record total of 12 victories in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, including eight of the last ten runnings. This year, Baffert has three of the five entrants at Santa Anita Park, and all three are the top choices on the morning line: Madaket Road, Rodriguez, and the newly crowned Champion 2-year-old male, Citizen Bull. These horses, owned by “The Avengers” team of SF Racing, Starlight, and Madaket, total $1.81 million at auction. Click here to see the most current list of entries for the Robert B. Lewis Stakes.

Over at Gulfstream Park, all eyes will be on Ferocious, the $1.3 million colt — who has the same trainer, jockey, and shares mutual owners with 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage. Ferocious won his first career start last August but looks to rebound after a winless streak in his last three starts. Guns Loaded, making his fourth career start, and Tappan Street, competing in his second race after a victory in his career debut in December, are also among the favorites. Click here to see entries for the 2025 Holy Bull Stakes.

See below for everything you need to know about the 1/ST Racing Tour including additional information on how to live stream the event.

How to watch the 2025 1/ST Racing Tour:

When: Saturday, February 1

Saturday, February 1 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CNBC

CNBC Live Stream: Peacock

Where is this weekend’s 2025 1/ST Racing Tour?

The 2025 Holy Bull Stakes (G3) will take place in Hallandale Beach, Florida at Gulfstream Park, while the 2025 Robert B. Lewis Stakes (G3) will be contested at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

Who won the 2024 Holy Bull Stakes?

Hades posted the upset victory in last year’s Holy Bull Stakes, completing the 1 1/16-mile distance in 1:46.07.

Who won the 2024 Robert B. Lewis Stakes?

Nysos won the 2024 Robert B. Lewis Stakes, finishing with a time of 1:36.65 and giving trainer Bob Baffert his sixth straight victory.

