How to watch the 2026 Florida Derby: Schedule, TV/stream info for weekend horse racing
The march to the 152nd Run for the Roses continues this Saturday, March 28 with the Florida Derby — a key prep races offering qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, set to take place on May 2.
Saturday’s coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET on Peacock. The race will award Kentucky Derby points on a 100-50-25-15-10 scale.
Since 2006, seven horses that ran the Florida Derby as their final prep race have gone on to win the Run for the Roses. This year’s iteration of the Florida Derby has some real contenders vying to be the potential Kentucky Derby favorite.
Chief Wallabee is coming off a close runner-up finish in the Fountain of Youth Stakes won by Commandment, a Brad Cox-trained colt who is one of the contenders running the Florida Derby. The third horse to watch is Nearly, who is undefeated in three starts at Gulfstream Park. The Todd Pletcher-trained three-year-old is looking to be the first Florida-bred to win the Florida Derby since 2000 when Hal’s Hope crossed the wire first.
See below for everything you need to know about the Florida Derby including additional information on how to live stream the event.
How to watch the Florida Derby:
- When: Saturday, March 28
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Peacock
Where is the Florida Derby?
The 2026 Florida Derby will take place at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida.
Florida Derby past winners:
Tappan Street won last year’s Florida Derby, completing the 1 1/8-mile distance in 1:49.27.
Here are the previous winners of the Florida Derby dating back to 2006. Horses who went on to win the Kentucky Derby that year are bolded:
2025: Tappan Street
2024: Fierceness
2023: Forte
2022: White Abarrio
2021: Known Agenda
2020: Tiz the Law
2019: Maximum Security*
2018: Audible
2017: Always Dreaming
2016: Nyquist
2015: Materiality
2014: Constitution
2013: Orb
2012: Take Charge Indy
2011: Dialed In
2010: Ice Box
2009: Quality Road
2008: Big Brown
2007: Scat Daddy
2006: Barbaro
*Maximum Security crossed the finish line first, but was disqualified for an in-race infraction
When is the 2026 Kentucky Derby?
The 152nd Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 2 at Churchill Downs. Coverage of the “Run for the Roses” will begin 12 p.m. ET on Peacock.
How does Kentucky Derby qualifying work?
The Road to the Kentucky Derby features three paths: the American Road, the Japan Road, and the European/Middle East Road. Prep races for the Derby begin in September and run through mid-April.
Horses that finish in the top five of these qualifying races earn points. The horses with the most total points on the American road earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby. Top point earners on both the Japan and European/Middle East roads will also be extended invites.
Here are the current standings for the Road to the Kentucky Derby.
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