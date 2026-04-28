Kentucky Derby qualification: How do horses make the Run for the Roses?

Many dream of earning a spot at the Kentucky Derby, but only a select few ever know what it’s like to have their horse at the starting gate of the biggest race in the United States. A spot in the Kentucky Derby is one of the coveted in the horse racing world, and the trainers, owners, and others associated with a horse have a tough task if they want to be at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday of May.

First, the only horses eligible to run in the Kentucky Derby must be three years old on January 1 of that year.

Related: When is the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

The Road to the Kentucky Derby features three paths: the American Road, the Japan Road, and the European/Middle East Road. Prep races for the Derby begin in September and run through mid-April.

Races that highlight the American Road are the Florida Derby, Santa Anita Derby and the Blue Grass Stakes. Japan’s Road the Kentucky Derby is headlined by the Fukuryu Stakes while the European/Middle East Road features the 100-point UAE Derby.

Florida Derby ends with a thrilling photo finish The Florida Derby came down to the wire with Commandment crossing the line first by a nose in a wild finish.

Horses that finish in the top five earn points. Depending on how prestigious the prep race is, horses can earn anywhere from 10 to 100 points for a victory.

The horses with the most total points on the American road earn an invite to the Kentucky Derby, and invites will be extended to the top point earners on both the Japan and European/Middle East roads.

Because of the addition of international paths to the Kentucky Derby, 18 spots in the starting gate usually go to the highest point accumulators on the American Road while one spot is earned by the top point getter on the Japan and European/Middle East road respectively, putting the total at 20 horses that get the initial invite to the Kentucky Derby.

If an invited horse gets injured or chooses not to run, their spot goes to the next horse with the highest point total. Up to 24 horses may enter the race, with the bottom four point-earners listed as “also eligible.” If any of the 20 horses scratch after entries are taken but before betting begins, the best ranked also eligible horse will enter the field.

If two or more horses are tied on points, the tiebreaker goes to the highest earner in non-restricted stakes races.

Don’t miss out on the horses that qualified for this year’s Kentucky Derby. Watch and stream the Run for the Roses on NBC and Peacock on May 2 at 12 pm ET.