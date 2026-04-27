When is the Kentucky Derby 2026: How to watch, post time, TV and streaming info, schedule, location, date

The 2026 Kentucky Derby takes place this Saturday, May 2, at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET on Peacock and will continue on NBC and Peacock, starting at 2:30 PM.

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Saturday marks the 152nd running of “The Run for the Roses”, and it will be nothing short of exciting. Todd Pletcher looks to earn his first Kentucky Derby win in 9 years, and his third overall, with early favorite Renegade. The 3-year-old colt will be Pletcher’s 65th Kentucky Derby starter, which is the most in the race’s history.

Further Ado, a trainee of Kentucky Derby winning trainer Brad Cox, is coming off a dominating 11-length win in the Blue Grass Stakes. In the reins will be 54-year-old john Velazquez, who is going for his fourth win in the Rose for the Roses.

The 2026 Kentucky Derby will also feature a father and son vying for the win. Bill Mott, who won last year’s edition of the Kentucky Derby with Sovereignty, brings Chief Wallabee to Churchill Downs while his son, Riley Mott, makes his Derby debut with Albus and Incredibolt.

See below for everything you need to know about the 2026 Kentucky Derby, including additional information on how to live stream the event, entries, and more.

How to watch the 2026 Kentucky Derby:

When: Saturday, May 2

Saturday, May 2 Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY

Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY Time: Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: 2026 Kentucky Derby: Full field, odds, analysis of each horse and predictions

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

Spectators have gathered at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, to witness the “Run for the Roses” dating back to 1875.

The initial idea for Churchill Downs sparked in 1872, when Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark attended the Epsom Derby in England. When Clark made his way back to the states, he sought to create a track similar to England’s that Kentucky racers could call home.

A few years later, that desire came to fruition, as “Churchill Downs” was born. The track’s first official race day came on May 17, 1875, with three major stakes races – the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and Clark Handicap.

Who won last year’s Kentucky Derby?

Sovereignty won the 2025 Kentucky Derby on a sloppy track at Churchill Downs.

Which horses have the best shot to win the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

Reviewing top contenders for 2026 Kentucky Derby Ahmed Fareed, Randy Moss and Jerry Bailey name the top contenders for the Kentucky Derby as the prep races roll on and discuss the resumes of the top horses closing in on the Kentucky Derby.

How many horses can qualify for the Kentucky Derby?

Only 20 horses earn a spot in the starting gate.

RELATED: 2026 Kentucky Derby post positions: Full draw, horses, starting gate order, odds, jockeys, trainers, owners

What makes a horse eligible for the Kentucky Derby?

The Road to the Kentucky Derby features three paths: the American Road, the Japan Road, and the European/Middle East Road. Prep races for the Derby begin in September and run through mid-April.

Horses that finish in the top five earn points. The horses with the most total points on the American road earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby, and invites will be extended to the top point earners on both the Japan and European/Middle East roads.

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