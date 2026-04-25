2026 Kentucky Derby post positions: Full draw, horses, starting gate order, odds, jockeys, trainers, owners
Renegade, the favorite for the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby, will start in the first post position for the May 2 race that will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.
The Todd Pletcher-trained horse drew the rail, the first spot closest to the infield, on the second pull during the random draw conducted Saturday at Churchill Downs.
Among the next two favored horses in the current odds, Commandments drew the sixth post post position, and Further Ado (which recently won the Bluegrass Stakes) will start from No. 18.
It’s been seven years since the favorite won the Kentucky Derby. Justify was the last favorite to win the Run for the Roses in 2018 – last of six consecutive years in which the favorite won the race.
Here’s what you need to know about the post position draw for the 152nd Kentucky Derby:
Full list of horses in starting gate order of post positions with odds
1. Renegade (9-2)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Owner: Mike Repole and Robert and Lawana Low
2. Albus (40-1)
Trainer: Riley Mott
Jockey: Manny Franco
Owner: Pin Oak Stud
3. Intrepido
Trainer: Jeff Mullins
Jockey: Hector Berrios
Owner: Dutch Girl Holdings and Irving Ventures
4. Litmus Test
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: TBD
Owner: Sf Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables
5. Right to Party (50-1)
Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Jockey: Chris Elliott
Owner: Chester Broman
6. Commandment (6-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Luis Saez
Owner: Wathnan Racing
7. Danon Bourbon (50-1)
Trainer: Manabu Ikezoe
Jockey: Atsuya Nishimura
Owner: Danox Co.
8. So Happy (15-1)
Trainer: Mark Glatt
Jockey: Mike Smith
Owner: Norman Stables and Saints Or Sinners
9. The Puma (10-1)
Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
Jockey: Javier Castellano
Owner: Ogma Investments, RJ Ranch, High Step Racing
10. Wonder Dean (25-1)
Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi
Jockey: Ryusei Sakai
Owner: Yoshinari Yamamoto
11. Incredibolt (25-1)
Trainer: Riley Mott
Jockey: Jaime Torres
Owner: Pin Oak Stud
12. Chief Wallabee (10-1)
Trainer: Bill Mott
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
Owner: Mike and Katherine Ball
13. Silent Tactic (30-1)
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Cristian Torres
Owner: John Oxley
14. Potente (15-1)
Trainer :Bob Baffert
Jockey: Juan Hernandez
Owner: Speedway Stables
15. Emerging Market (20-1)
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Flavien Prat
Owner: Klaravich Stables
16. Pavlovian (40-1)
Trainer: Doug O’Neill
Jockey: Edwin Maldonado
Owner: Reddam Racing
17. Six Speed (40-1)
Trainer: Bhupat Seemar
Jockey: TBD
Owner: Brunetti Dugan Stables, Black Type Thoroughbreds, Steve Adkisson, Swinbank Stables
18. Further Ado (5-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: John Velazquez
Owner: Spendthrift Farm
19. Golden Tempo (30-1)
Trainer: Cherie Devaux
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Owner: Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable
20. Fulleffort (20-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
Owner: St. Elias Stable and Starlight Racing
What are the Kentucky Derby post positions?
A random draw for the post positions determines which starting gate that a horse starts in the Run for the Roses. There are a maximum of 20 gates.
Which post positions are best in the Kentucky Derby?
The middle gates generally are considered the best places to start the race, but a strong horse with a good jockey can win from anywhere. The No. 5 post has produced the most winners (10) in the Kentucky Derby, followed by Post 10 with nine winners.
How do post positions impact the race?
Depending on which starting gate a horse is assigned, the impact can influence the odds of winning. The strategies employed by jockeys also can depend on each horse’s starting gate.
How to Watch the 2026 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks
Watch the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 2, starting at noon ET on and Peacock and NBCSN and then continuing at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage of the Kentucky Oaks will begin with the day show on Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, continuing with the 152nd Kentucky Oaks in primetime for the first time at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.