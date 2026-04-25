2026 Kentucky Derby post positions: Full draw, horses, starting gate order, odds, jockeys, trainers, owners

Renegade, the favorite for the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby, will start in the first post position for the May 2 race that will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

The Todd Pletcher-trained horse drew the rail, the first spot closest to the infield, on the second pull during the random draw conducted Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Among the next two favored horses in the current odds, Commandments drew the sixth post post position, and Further Ado (which recently won the Bluegrass Stakes) will start from No. 18.

In the 2026 Kentucky Derby ‘Super Trainers’ could make all the difference A look at some of the biggest power players in pursuit of the elusive Winner’s Circle at Churchill Downs.

It’s been seven years since the favorite won the Kentucky Derby. Justify was the last favorite to win the Run for the Roses in 2018 – last of six consecutive years in which the favorite won the race.

Here’s what you need to know about the post position draw for the 152nd Kentucky Derby:

Full list of horses in starting gate order of post positions with odds

1. Renegade (9-2)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Owner: Mike Repole and Robert and Lawana Low

2. Albus (40-1)

Trainer: Riley Mott

Jockey: Manny Franco

Owner: Pin Oak Stud

3. Intrepido

Trainer: Jeff Mullins

Jockey: Hector Berrios

Owner: Dutch Girl Holdings and Irving Ventures

4. Litmus Test

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: TBD

Owner: Sf Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables

5. Right to Party (50-1)

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Chris Elliott

Owner: Chester Broman

6. Commandment (6-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Luis Saez

Owner: Wathnan Racing

7. Danon Bourbon (50-1)

Trainer: Manabu Ikezoe

Jockey: Atsuya Nishimura

Owner: Danox Co.

8. So Happy (15-1)

Trainer: Mark Glatt

Jockey: Mike Smith

Owner: Norman Stables and Saints Or Sinners

9. The Puma (10-1)

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Owner: Ogma Investments, RJ Ranch, High Step Racing

10. Wonder Dean (25-1)

Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi

Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

Owner: Yoshinari Yamamoto

11. Incredibolt (25-1)

Trainer: Riley Mott

Jockey: Jaime Torres

Owner: Pin Oak Stud

12. Chief Wallabee (10-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Owner: Mike and Katherine Ball

13. Silent Tactic (30-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Cristian Torres

Owner: John Oxley

14. Potente (15-1)

Trainer :Bob Baffert

Jockey: Juan Hernandez

Owner: Speedway Stables

15. Emerging Market (20-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Owner: Klaravich Stables

16. Pavlovian (40-1)

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Edwin Maldonado

Owner: Reddam Racing

17. Six Speed (40-1)

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar

Jockey: TBD

Owner: Brunetti Dugan Stables, Black Type Thoroughbreds, Steve Adkisson, Swinbank Stables

18. Further Ado (5-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: John Velazquez

Owner: Spendthrift Farm

19. Golden Tempo (30-1)

Trainer: Cherie Devaux

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Owner: Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable

20. Fulleffort (20-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Owner: St. Elias Stable and Starlight Racing

What are the Kentucky Derby post positions?

A random draw for the post positions determines which starting gate that a horse starts in the Run for the Roses. There are a maximum of 20 gates.

Which post positions are best in the Kentucky Derby?

The middle gates generally are considered the best places to start the race, but a strong horse with a good jockey can win from anywhere. The No. 5 post has produced the most winners (10) in the Kentucky Derby, followed by Post 10 with nine winners.

How do post positions impact the race?

Depending on which starting gate a horse is assigned, the impact can influence the odds of winning. The strategies employed by jockeys also can depend on each horse’s starting gate.

How to Watch the 2026 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks

Watch the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 2, starting at noon ET on and Peacock and NBCSN and then continuing at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage of the Kentucky Oaks will begin with the day show on Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, continuing with the 152nd Kentucky Oaks in primetime for the first time at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

