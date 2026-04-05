Further Ado wins $1.25M Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland

ARCADIA, Calif. — Further Ado won the $1.25 million Blue Grass Stakes by 11 lengths at Keeneland, the first of three major prep races Saturday to fill the final spots in next month’s Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., the colt ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.58 and paid $3.70 to win for trainer Brad Cox. Further Ado earned 100 qualifying points toward the May 2 Derby at Churchill Downs. He is a son of Gun Runner, the 2017 Horse of the Year.

Ottinho was second and earned 50 Derby qualifying points. Talkin finished third, which was worth 25 qualifying points. Creole Chrome was fourth for 15 points and Great White was fifth for 10 points.

The Blue Grass winner hasn’t gone on to win the Kentucky Derby since Strike the Gold in 1991.

Later Saturday, the $750,000 Wood Memorial and $500,000 Santa Anita Derby will award Derby qualifying points.