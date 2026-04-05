Further Ado wins $1.25M Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-South Carolina at UCLA
UCLA women’s basketball cemented its legacy led by a group of seniors that stuck together
NHL: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers
At just 19 years old, rookie Porter Martone is already pushing the Flyers toward a playoff run
St. Louis Cardinals v Detroit Tigers
Herrera’s two-run single keys four-run outburst in Cardinals’ 5-3 victory over Tigers

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_cardinalstigersdigital_260405.jpg
Cardinals’ offense hints at potential in SNB win
nbc_mlb_cardinalstigers2min_260405.jpg
HLs: Cardinals down Tigers, avoid series sweep
nbc_mlb_jordanwalkerintv_260405.jpg
Walker: Herrera was Cards’ MVP in win over Tigers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-South Carolina at UCLA
UCLA women’s basketball cemented its legacy led by a group of seniors that stuck together
NHL: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers
At just 19 years old, rookie Porter Martone is already pushing the Flyers toward a playoff run
St. Louis Cardinals v Detroit Tigers
Herrera’s two-run single keys four-run outburst in Cardinals’ 5-3 victory over Tigers

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_cardinalstigersdigital_260405.jpg
Cardinals’ offense hints at potential in SNB win
nbc_mlb_cardinalstigers2min_260405.jpg
HLs: Cardinals down Tigers, avoid series sweep
nbc_mlb_jordanwalkerintv_260405.jpg
Walker: Herrera was Cards’ MVP in win over Tigers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Further Ado wins $1.25M Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland

  
Published April 4, 2026 08:09 PM

ARCADIA, Calif. — Further Ado won the $1.25 million Blue Grass Stakes by 11 lengths at Keeneland, the first of three major prep races Saturday to fill the final spots in next month’s Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., the colt ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.58 and paid $3.70 to win for trainer Brad Cox. Further Ado earned 100 qualifying points toward the May 2 Derby at Churchill Downs. He is a son of Gun Runner, the 2017 Horse of the Year.

Ottinho was second and earned 50 Derby qualifying points. Talkin finished third, which was worth 25 qualifying points. Creole Chrome was fourth for 15 points and Great White was fifth for 10 points.

The Blue Grass winner hasn’t gone on to win the Kentucky Derby since Strike the Gold in 1991.

Later Saturday, the $750,000 Wood Memorial and $500,000 Santa Anita Derby will award Derby qualifying points.