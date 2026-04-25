2026 Kentucky Oaks post positions: Full draw, horses, starting gate order, odds

The draw was held Saturday afternoon for post positions in the 152nd Kentucky Oaks, which features thoroughbred racing’s top 3-year-old fillies on the day before the Kentucky Derby.

The race will be held on Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

It’ll mark the first time the Kentucky Oaks is held in prime time.

Zany, the favorite at 4-1, will be in the No. 2 starting gate. Meaning (5-1) will be in the No. 5 post position. Explora (6-1) will start from the No. 1 post.

Here’s more information on the Kentucky Oaks, including the full field of horses with jockeys, owners and trainers:

Kentucky Oaks starting gate order, post positions with odds

1. Explora (6-1)

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Owner: Pegram, Watson, Weitman

2. Zany (4-1)

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Owner: Repole Stable

3. Search Party (30-1)

Jockey: Cristian Torres

Trainer: Mark Casse

Owner: Tracy Farmer

4. Counting Stars (8-1)

Jockey: Francisco Arrieta

Trainer: Mark Casse

Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds

5. Meaning (5-1)

Jockey: Juan Hernandez

Trainer: Michael McCarthy

Owner: Bridlewood and Eclipse Thoroughbreds

6. My Miss Mo (20-1)

Jockey: TBD

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Owner: Averill Racing and Mathis Stables

7. Dazzling Dame (30-1)

Jockey: Luis Saez

Trainer: Brittany Russell

Owner: Respect the Valleys, Medallion Racing and Madaket Stables

8. Bottle of Rouge (15-1)

Jockey: Mike Smith

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Owner: Jill Baffert

9. Always A Runner (10-1)

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Trainer: Chad Brown

Owner: Douglas Scharbauer and Three Chimneys Farm

10. Prom Queen (8-1)

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owner: Gary and Mary West

11. Percy’s Bar (6-1)

Jockey: Luan Machado

Trainer: Ben Colebrook

Owner: Hat Creek Racing

12. Bella Ballerina (12-1)

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Trainer: Brendan Walsh

Owner: Godolphin

13. Pashmina (30-1)

Jockey: Ramon Vazquez

Trainer: Rob Atras

Owner: Red White and Blue Racing

14. Brooklyn Blonde (30-1)

Jockey: Kazushi Kimura

Trainer: Michael McCarthy

Owner: Sun-Kissed Stables and Bobby Flay

How to Watch the 2026 Kentucky Oaks

Coverage of the Kentucky Oaks will begin with the day show on Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, continuing with the 152nd Kentucky Oaks in primetime for the first time at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.