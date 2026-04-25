2026 Kentucky Oaks post positions: Full draw, horses, starting gate order, odds
The draw was held Saturday afternoon for post positions in the 152nd Kentucky Oaks, which features thoroughbred racing’s top 3-year-old fillies on the day before the Kentucky Derby.
The race will be held on Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
It’ll mark the first time the Kentucky Oaks is held in prime time.
Zany, the favorite at 4-1, will be in the No. 2 starting gate. Meaning (5-1) will be in the No. 5 post position. Explora (6-1) will start from the No. 1 post.
Here’s more information on the Kentucky Oaks, including the full field of horses with jockeys, owners and trainers:
Kentucky Oaks starting gate order, post positions with odds
1. Explora (6-1)
Jockey: Flavien Prat
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Owner: Pegram, Watson, Weitman
2. Zany (4-1)
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Owner: Repole Stable
3. Search Party (30-1)
Jockey: Cristian Torres
Trainer: Mark Casse
Owner: Tracy Farmer
4. Counting Stars (8-1)
Jockey: Francisco Arrieta
Trainer: Mark Casse
Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds
5. Meaning (5-1)
Jockey: Juan Hernandez
Trainer: Michael McCarthy
Owner: Bridlewood and Eclipse Thoroughbreds
6. My Miss Mo (20-1)
Jockey: TBD
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Owner: Averill Racing and Mathis Stables
7. Dazzling Dame (30-1)
Jockey: Luis Saez
Trainer: Brittany Russell
Owner: Respect the Valleys, Medallion Racing and Madaket Stables
8. Bottle of Rouge (15-1)
Jockey: Mike Smith
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Owner: Jill Baffert
9. Always A Runner (10-1)
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Trainer: Chad Brown
Owner: Douglas Scharbauer and Three Chimneys Farm
10. Prom Queen (8-1)
Jockey: Javier Castellano
Trainer: Brad Cox
Owner: Gary and Mary West
11. Percy’s Bar (6-1)
Jockey: Luan Machado
Trainer: Ben Colebrook
Owner: Hat Creek Racing
12. Bella Ballerina (12-1)
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
Trainer: Brendan Walsh
Owner: Godolphin
13. Pashmina (30-1)
Jockey: Ramon Vazquez
Trainer: Rob Atras
Owner: Red White and Blue Racing
14. Brooklyn Blonde (30-1)
Jockey: Kazushi Kimura
Trainer: Michael McCarthy
Owner: Sun-Kissed Stables and Bobby Flay
How to Watch the 2026 Kentucky Oaks
Coverage of the Kentucky Oaks will begin with the day show on Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, continuing with the 152nd Kentucky Oaks in primetime for the first time at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.