Road to Kentucky Derby 2025: How to watch Saturday’s Florida Derby, Arkansas Derby

  
Published March 28, 2025 06:10 PM
Assessing Tiztastic's chances at Kentucky Derby
March 24, 2025 12:40 PM
Following Tiztastic's victory at the Louisiana Derby, Drew Dinsick explains whether the horse has a chance to give Steve Asmussen his first Kentucky Derby win.

The Road to the 2025 Kentucky Derby runs through Hot Springs and Hallandale Beach this Saturday, March 29 at 6 PM ET, with the Arkansas Derby and Florida Derby on CNBC. Both events are set to award Kentucky Derby points on a 100-50-25-15-10 scale. “The Run for the Roses”, takes place on May 3.

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott is seeking his first Florida Derby win on Saturday with Sovereignty, the morning-line favorite. Sovereignty is coming off an impressive come-from-behind victory in the Fountain of Youth Stakes earlier this month. However, the colt will race without his regular jockey, Junior Alvarado, who is expected to miss at least three weeks due to a fractured shoulder blade sustained last Sunday. Manny Franco, who rode Immersive to victory in the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies, will step in for Alvarado on Saturday.

Bob Baffert’s Madaket Road is another contender to watch this Saturday. The Hall of Fame trainer has a history of success at Gulfstream Park, with three wins in the Pegasus World Cup and a 1992 Breeders’ Cup Sprint victory with Thirty Slews. However, Madaket Road has only 1 win in 4 career starts.

At Oaklawn Park, Baffert is seeking a record-breaking sixth win in the Arkansas Derby with morning-line favorite Cornucopian, who will be making the second start of his career. However, Coal Battle, coming off a Grade 2 Rebel Stakes victory last month, remains undefeated in five career starts on dirt and is likely to pose a strong challenge.

See below for everything you need to know about the 2025 Florida Derby and the 2025 Arkansas Derby, including additional information on how to live stream the event.

How to watch the Florida and Arkansas Derby:

  • When: Saturday, March 29
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: CNBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Where is the 2025 Florida Derby?

The 2025 Florida Derby will take place at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

Who won the 2024 Florida Derby?

Fierceness won last year’s Florida Derby, finishing in 1:48.22. Watch the video below to relive the moment.

Fierceness Dominates 2024 Florida Derby:
Fierceness dominates 2024 Florida Derby
This dominating performance in the Florida Derby established Fierceness as the likely Kentucky Derby favorite.

Where is the 2025 Arkansas Derby?

The 2025 Arkansas Derby will be held at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Who won the 2024 Arkansas Derby?

Muth, also trained by Baffert, won last year’s race.

How many Arkansas Derbies has Bob Baffert won?

Baffert has won the Arkansas Derby five times.

How many Arkansas Derby winners have won the Kentucky Derby?

Eight Arkansas Derby winners have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby, with last year’s champion, Mystik Dan, being the most recent.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

  • When: Saturday, May 3
  • Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network, NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock
SPORTS-RAC-CHURCHILLDOWNS-RENOVATION-LX
2025 Kentucky Derby schedule: Prep races, date, time, location, standings and top contenders
The Road to the 2025 Kentucky Derby is already underway. Find out everything you need to know here.

