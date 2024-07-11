 Skip navigation
David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Saturday NASCAR schedule at the Chicago Street Race
2025 All-American Hylton Stubbs Commits to the Miami Hurricanes

NASCAR Cup Series takes to Chicago Street Course
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NBAToronto RaptorsJamal Shead

Jamal
Shead

Houston-Miami matchup a battle for respect
Top-seeded Houston is in the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament, but the Cougars don’t feel they receive the proper respect.
Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate
NBA free agency rumors roundup: Chris Paul pushes back deadline, LeBron to opt-out then re-sign
Immanuel Quickley reportedly agrees to return to Toronto on five-year, $175 million deal
Scottie Barnes agrees to five-year, $224.9 max rookie contract extension to stay in Toronto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray headline stacked Canadian training camp roster for Paris Olympics
Pascal Siakam, Pacers reportedly agree to four-year, $189.5 million max contract