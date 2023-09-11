 Skip navigation
World Rowing Championships
U.S. women's eight returns to podium at world rowing championships
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves
Braves first MLB team to clinch playoff berth this year, rally to beat Pirates 5-2
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round One
Ten players fighting to keep Tour cards this fall

nbc_pft_draft_230911.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 Sunday statements
nbc_pft_jags_230911.jpg
Richardson shines in debut despite loss to Jaguars
nbc_pft_bucsvikings_230911.jpg
Mayfield outduels Cousins in Bucs win over Vikings

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
World Rowing Championships
U.S. women’s eight returns to podium at world rowing championships
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves
Braves first MLB team to clinch playoff berth this year, rally to beat Pirates 5-2
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round One
Ten players fighting to keep Tour cards this fall

nbc_pft_draft_230911.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 Sunday statements
nbc_pft_jags_230911.jpg
Richardson shines in debut despite loss to Jaguars
nbc_pft_bucsvikings_230911.jpg
Mayfield outduels Cousins in Bucs win over Vikings

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL Unsigned Free Agent Jared Bernhardt

Jared
Bernhardt

NFL: SEP 11 Saints at Falcons
Falcons put Jared Bernhardt on reserve/retired list
Former lacrosse player Jared Bernhardt made the Falcons as a wide receiver last year, but he won’t be on the roster again this year.
Mike Shanahan says 49ers tried to trade No. 2 pick in 2017 for Kirk Cousins
Patriots put Matt Corral on exempt/left squad list
Joe Flacco: I can still play
Peyton Manning struggles to find willing subjects for Season 2 of ‘Quarterback’
Commanders to sign Jamison Crowder to practice squad
Cardinals sign LS Aaron Brewer to 53-man roster, Jeff Driskel to practice squad