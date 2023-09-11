Skip navigation
NFL
NFL Unsigned Free Agent
Jared Bernhardt
Jared
Bernhardt
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Falcons put Jared Bernhardt on reserve/retired list
Former lacrosse player Jared Bernhardt made the Falcons as a wide receiver last year, but he won’t be on the roster again this year.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Mike Shanahan says 49ers tried to trade No. 2 pick in 2017 for Kirk Cousins
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Patriots put Matt Corral on exempt/left squad list
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Joe Flacco: I can still play
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Peyton Manning struggles to find willing subjects for Season 2 of ‘Quarterback’
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Commanders to sign Jamison Crowder to practice squad
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Cardinals sign LS Aaron Brewer to 53-man roster, Jeff Driskel to practice squad
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
