Former Falcons WR Jared Bernhardt returns to lacrosse

Jared Bernhardt moved from lacrosse to football after a stellar collegiate career at Maryland and made it all the way to the NFL, but he’s now back to his original path.

Bernhardt won the Tewaarton Award as the country’s top lacrosse player while at Maryland and then transferred to Ferris State to play wide receiver. He signed with the Falcons in 2022 and appeared in two games before going on the reserve/retired list in 2023. He returned to spend some time in the CFL, but is now playing in the Premier Lacrosse League.

Bernhardt said he has no regrets about his circuitous route over the last few years.

“Some people may have all the speculation about leaving at the top of your game, but for me, I just feel that was the right move for me,” Bernhardt said, via Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun. “I wouldn’t change it. As I said, a lot of great experiences, ups and downs and a lot of good people you meet along the way, and if I didn’t do that, I wouldn’t have had that stuff. So I’m fortunate enough to have been able to go through all of that.”

Bernhardt has scored one goal in two games with the Denver Outlaws since his return.