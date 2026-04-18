Leeds vs Wolves LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Wolves need a win to ensure they cannot be relegated this week, while Leeds are looking to gain further distance from the bottom three when two bottom-six sides meet at Elland Road.

WATCH — Leeds v Wolves

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Elland Road — Beeston, West Yorkshire

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Leeds vs Wolves score: 2-0

Justin 18', Okafor 20'

Leeds vs Wolves live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Okafor scores another!

Two goals in two minutes for Leeds! USMNT’s Brenden Aaronson with a wonderful cross to the back post and Noah Okafor is there to score his third goal in his last two games. Leeds are flying.

James Justin finishes acrobatically!

A corner is whipped in and Ethan Ampadu is denied brilliantly by Bentley from close range but the ball loops up and James Justin finishes acrobatically with an overhead kick. Leeds deservedly lead!

Calvert-Lewin almost scores again!

A cross to the back post finds Calvert-Lewin and he’s stretching and hooks an effort towards goal but Wolves somehow clear off the line through Adam Armstrong. That looked destined to go in. It’s all Leeds.

Calvert-Lewin almost scores right away!

Just a few seconds on the clock and Leeds are in with Okafor doing well and Calvert-Lewin gets there before Bentley but can’t clip the ball home. Leeds should have been 1-0 up inside the first 20 seconds! What a start from the home side.

Leeds lineup

Darlow; Justin, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

Wolves lineup

Bentley; Toti, S Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, Joao Gomes, H Bueno; A Gomes, Bellegarde; Armstrong

Leeds team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Joe Rodon (ankle), Daniel James (adductor), Anton Stach (ankle)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Yerson Mosquera (suspension), Enso Medina (knee), Sam Johnstone (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Matt Doherty (knock)

Leeds vs Wolves preview

Rob Edwards’ Wolves sit 20th with 17 points after seeing the end of their three-match unbeaten run on April 10 against fellow relegation struggles West Ham United. Their relegation may be extremely probable but it does not have to be imminent. However, a loss at Leeds and a point from West Ham at Crystal Palace on Monday would seal their return to the Championship.

As for Leeds, they’ve been out of the bottom three since Week 13 but 20 weeks later are still looking to make relegation an impossibility. Daniel Farke’s men have 36 points, six more than 18th-place Spurs. After this, there’s a tricky trip to Bournemouth but three of their final four opponents in the Premier League sit 19th, 18th, and 17th.

Leeds vs Wolves prediction

Leeds’ Sept. 20 win at Wolves was one of just three wins for the side before December. Both teams have improved quite a bit since then but Leeds have shown a better knack for finishing chances. With the huge stakes and the home ground advantage, this could be a rough weekend for Wolves. Leeds 1-0 Wolves.