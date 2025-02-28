How to watch Indiana vs Washington: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup

It’s Indiana vs Washington this Saturday evening on Peacock in a men’s Big Ten college basketball clash. Tip off is at 6:00 PM ET. Saturday’s game marks the first contest between the two programs since 2013 and the fifth all-time meeting, with the Huskies having won the last three match ups.

See below to find out how to live stream Saturday’s Indiana vs Washington game, as well as additional information on how you can keep up with all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Indiana’s NCAA tournament hopes are still alive after its most recent win — an 83-78 victory against Penn State on Wednesday night. It was the Hoosiers’ third win in the last four games, which includes statement victories against No. 11 Michigan State (Feb. 11) and No. 13 Purdue (Feb. 23). Redshirt senior Oumar Ballo recorded a double-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals, while senior guard Trey Galloway added 16 points and 9 assists.

The Hoosiers (17-11), now 8-9 in the Big Ten, have been trending upward as they attempt to make a late push for the tournament.

“I think we’re coming together, and we know we’re a better team than we’ve shown,” said Galloway after the win. “We still have a chance and we’re fighting for a spot in the tournament. We’re fighting for just getting better and pushing our record in the Big Ten.”

With just three regular-season games left, Washington, in its inaugural season in the Big Ten, is on the verge of missing the conference tournament. The Huskies are currently last in the Big Ten standings following Tuesday’s 88-62 loss — their third consecutive defeat — to No. 11 Wisconsin.

The Huskies are led by first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle, who previously coached at Montana State (2019-2023) and Utah State (2023-2024). Sprinkle has never had a losing season in his 5 previous seasons as a head coach. However, with Washington currently 13-15, the Huskies will need to win out to not only keep that streak alive, but also to avoid their first losing season since 2020-2021.

How to watch Indiana vs Washington:

When: Saturday, March 1

Saturday, March 1 Where: Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, WA

Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, WA Time: 6 PM ET

6 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock this Saturday?

Marquette vs Georgetown - 8:00 PM ET

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

