How to watch Indiana vs Wisconsin: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s men’s Big Ten basketball matchup

It’s Indiana vs Wisconsin in a men’s Big Ten basketball showdown tonight on Peacock - part of a three-game thriller which kicks off with Purdue vs Iowa at 7:00 PM, followed by Indiana vs Wisconsin at 9:00 PM ET, and Michigan State vs UCLA at 10 PM ET. See below to find out how to live stream tonight’s games as well as additional information on how you can keep up with all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Indiana:

The Hoosiers are coming off a disappointing 81-76 loss against No. 10 Purdue on Friday. Indiana held a one-point lead with just 12 seconds left on the clock but allowed Purdue to score six straight points to claim the win. This was the second straight game in which the Hoosiers dropped the lead with under 15 seconds remaining.

“It’s very frustrating,” expressed fifth-year guard Trey Galloway after the loss. “We’re right there. We have to finish. It’s making the right plays down the stretch. That’s the difference.”

Indiana (14-8), having now lost five of its last six games, looks to bounce back tonight. However, Wisconsin has won 20 straight home games against Indiana dating back to March 2000. The last time the Hoosiers won at Wisconsin was during the 1997-1998 season.



Wisconsin:

The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers are coming off a 75-69 victory against Northwestern on Saturday. Graduate guard John Tonje led the team with 27 points, while senior guard Carter Gilmore posted a career-high 15 points.

Tonje, who was one of 50 Division I players named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association 2024-25 Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List on Monday, has led the Badgers in scoring in the last four consecutive games. The North Omaha, Nebraska native is tied for fifth in the Big Ten in scoring this season with 18.6 points per game.

How to watch Indiana vs Wisconsin:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, February 4

Tonight, Tuesday, February 4 Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

Kohl Center, Madison, WI Time: 9 PM ET

9 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET with College Countdown



