How to watch No. 7 Purdue vs Iowa: Live stream info, preview for Tuesday’s Big Ten matchup

The No. 7-ranked Purdue Boilermakers enter enemy territory Tuesday night when they play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Peacock. The game tips at 7 PM ET from Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Read on to learn more how to live stream Tuesday’s Purdue vs. Iowa game as well as additional information on how you can keep up with all the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Purdue:

The No.7 Boilermakers have won nine of their last 10 and appear to be finding their stride as we progress toward the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament. Purdue is only a half-game behind Michigan State for the lead in the conference standings.

Purdue has won four of its last five road games against Iowa going back to the 2017-18 season, reflecting how the program has elevated under Matt Painter. Before that, the Boilermakers were 6-10 on the road all-time against Iowa.

Iowa:

Conference play has not been kind to the Hawkeyes, who have lost four of their last five games. Even their sole win in that stretch came by just one point at home against Penn State. Making things worse, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Owen Freeman, is set to undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a finger injury on his right hand.

There is no rest for the weary in the Big Ten. Here comes Purdue, the best team in the conference. Sometimes, though, there is nothing that gets a squad jump-started like a matchup against a ranked team in front of a frenzied home crowd.

How to watch Purdue vs Iowa:



When: Tuesday, February 4

Tuesday, February 4 Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa Time: 7 PM ET

7 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

