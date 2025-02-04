How to watch Michigan State vs UCLA: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s men’s Big Ten basketball matchup

It’s Michigan State vs UCLA tonight on Peacock . The action-packed night kicks off with Purdue vs Iowa at 7:00 PM, followed by Indiana vs Wisconsin at 9:00 PM ET, and Michigan State vs UCLA at 10 PM ET. See below to find out how to live stream tonight’s games as well as additional information on how you can keep up with all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

RELATED: Big Ten men’s Bracketology - Wisconsin, Maryland, Illinois are undervalued

While tonight’s game marks the 11th all-time meeting between Michigan State and UCLA, this will be their first meeting as Big Ten opponents.

Michigan State:

The Spartans’ 13-game win streak came to an end on Saturday with a 70-64 upset loss to USC. MSU fell into an early 15-point deficit in the first half that they couldn’t recover from, and the Spartans now sit two spots lower in the AP Poll. The loss marked their first defeat in conference play this season.

Prior to Saturday’s game, the first nine Big Ten opponents they faced had a conference win percentage of .341 — the easiest stretch in the Big Ten. The second half of MSU’s schedule is much tougher, featuring matchups against opponents with a .620 win percentage — the toughest in the conference — including No. 23 Illinois, No. 7 Purdue, and No. 18 Maryland

As the Spartans look to move past the loss, head coach Tom Izzo reflected on the team’s performance and the challenge ahead.

“I’ve been waiting to see how we would respond under some adversity... and today we didn’t respond very well,” said Coach Izzo after the loss. “We’ll have to fix that quickly since we have another game coming up.”

RELATED: USC upsets No. 7 Michigan State 70-64, snaps 13-game streak for Spartans

UCLA:

The Bruins picked up their fifth straight win after defeating No. 16 Oregon 78-52 on Thursday night at home, marking their fourth win over an AP-ranked team this season. Sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. scored a game-high 21 points in the win, while junior forward Tyler Bilodeau, back in the lineup after missing the Jan. 27 game against USC with an ankle injury, scored 15 points.

UCLA has bounced back strong since a four-game losing streak in early January. The Bruins now boast the best scoring defense in the conference, allowing just 65.5 points per game — the 21st-best mark in the country

Dailey Jr., who transferred to UCLA after a season at Oklahoma State, has been instrumental to the Bruins’ recent success. Over the last five games, he is averaging 15 points per game while shooting 61.7% from the field, including 42.9% from beyond the arc.

How to watch Michigan State vs UCLA:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, February 4

Tonight, Tuesday, February 4 Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, California Time: 10 PM ET

10 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET with College Countdown



How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Special sale for Peacock

Stay in, stay comfy, and stay entertained -- Peacock for just $29.99 is all you need. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply to this limited time offer. Click here to learn more. The sale lasts until Tuesday, February 18th.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started