How to watch Nebraska vs. Kansas State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game

The National Association of Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame Classic tournament will conclude Friday with the consolation and championship games on Peacock.

The action will begin at 7 p.m. ET with New Mexico (3-2) and Mississippi State (2-2) in the third-place game.

In a battle of unbeaten teams, Nebraska (5-0) and Kansas State (5-0) will meet for the title at 9:30 p.m. ET.

In Thursday’s opening round of the NABC Hall of Fame Classic at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, Nebraska defeated New Mexico 84-72, and Kansas State beat Mississippi State 98-77.

More information below on Nebraska and Kansas State and how to watch each game.

Nebraska:

The unbeaten Cornhuskers are off to a strong start after being picked to finish 14th in the Big Ten. The return of Rienk Mast, the 6-10 center who missed last season because of surgery on his left knee, has been a helpful presence inside, and Iowa transfer Pryce Sandfordt, Berke Buyuktuncel and Jamarques Lawrence have provided a balanced scoring attack.

Lawrence led Nebraska with 21 points in the win over New Mexico, and Braden Frager added 20 points (including 4 3-pointers) to key a 27-point effort by the bench.

Fred Hoiberg, who is in his seventh season as Nebraska coach, has shored up the team’s outside shooting (with 12 3-pointers made per game ranking 16th in the nation).

Kansas State:

The Wildcats are off to their best start since the 2022-23 season under coach Jerome Tang, who is in his fourth season and led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight in 2023 as the Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year. After an NIT appearance in 2024, Kansas State fell to 16-17 last season and were picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 this year.

Memphis transfer P.J. Haggerty has propelled the offense, scoring 37 points Thursday (including 4 3-pointers) in the win over Mississippi State after tallying a game-high 31 points in an 84-83 victory Monday over Tulsa.

Nate Johnson added 14 and two critical 3-pointers Thursday for the Wildcats, who like to play up tempo while shooting from distance (making more than 10 3-pointers per game at a 45.9% clip that ranks fifth in Division I). Abdi Bashir, who had 12 points against Mississippi State, led Division I with 3.85 3-pointers per game last year at Monmouth).

Highlights: Nebraska puts away New Mexico The Cornhuskers got off to a quick start and then held on in the first day of action at the Hall of Fame Classic.

How to watch Nebraska vs. Kansas State:

When: Friday, Nov. 21

Friday, Nov. 21 Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch New Mexico vs. Mississippi State:

When: Friday, Nov. 21

Friday, Nov. 21 Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

