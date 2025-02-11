How to watch No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 20 Michigan: Live stream info, preview for Tuesday’s Big Ten matchup

Head to Peacock tonight for an action-packed session of Big Ten men’s college basketball, featuring four games. The night opens up with a Purdue vs Michigan showdown at 7:00 PM ET, then it’s UCLA vs Illinois at 8 PM, followed by DePaul vs Marquette at 8:30 PM, and Indiana vs Michigan State at 9:00 PM. See below to find out how to live stream tonight’s games, as well as additional information on how you can keep up with all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Tonight’s game is crucial for both teams in the Big Ten standings, with Purdue, currently 19-5 and 11-2 in conference play, leading Michigan by just half a game.

The Boilermakers enter tonight’s match up on a four-game win streak after Friday’s 90-72 victory over USC. Junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn recorded his third double-double of the season, leading the team with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while junior guard Fletcher Loyer added 14 points. Purdue has been shooting 52.5 percent from the field and averaging 88 points during its 4-game streak.

The Wolverines (18-5) are also on a four-game win streak, having most recently defeated Indiana 70-67 on Saturday for their tenth Big Ten victory of the season. Junior Danny Wolf led the team with 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists, while junior guard Tre Donaldson and graduate center Vladislav Goldin each scored 18 points in the win.

The two teams last met on January 24 in Indiana, where Purdue secured a commanding 91-64 win.

How to watch Purdue vs Michigan:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, February 11

Tonight, Tuesday, February 11 Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan Time: 7 PM ET

7 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET with College Countdown



UCLA vs Illinois at 8:00 PM

DePaul vs Marquette at 8:30 PM

Indiana vs Michigan State at 9:00 PM

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

