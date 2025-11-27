How to watch Sacred Heart vs. Penn State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

The Penn State men’s basketball team will try to improve to 7-1 for the second consecutive year Saturday, playing host to Sacred Heart in a home nonconference game.

The Nittany Lions enjoyed their best offensive output of the season Tuesday with a 96-87 victory over Boston University to begin a three-game homestand at Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. Penn State has a 13-game winning streak in nonconference games at home.

Sacred Heart (2-4) will try to rebound from a 108-106 overtime defeat Monday to Central Connecticut State. The Pioneers are 0-4 on the road this season.

More information below on Sacred Heart and Penn State and how to watch the game.

Sacred Heart:

The Pioneers had two career-high scoring performances in Monday’s overtime loss with 34 points by Anquan Hill and 22 from Dashon Gittens. Yann Farell (20 points) and Fallou Gueye (11) made it four double-figure scorers for the Pioneers.

Offense has been a strength for Sacred Heart, which is averaging 82 points and 12 .2 3-pointers made per game.

The Pioneers are in the 13th season under coach Anthony Latina and their second season in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Penn State:

The Nittany Lions had five starters score in double figures durig the victory over Boston University: Josh Reed (17 points), Melih Tunca (16), Ivan Juric (15), Kayden Mingo (14) and Eli Rice (11).

As the team’s top scorer for the first time this season, Reed became the fifth player to lead the Nittany Lions in points through the first seven games.

It was the first time since Feb. 26 that Penn State had five players score in double figures as the team tallied its highest point total since scoring 99 against Coppin State on Dec. 14, 2024.

In their third season under coach Mike Rhoades, the Nittany Lions also have a solid bench led by redshirt junior Freddie Dilione V, who is averaging 13.1 points per game.

How to watch Sacred Heart vs. Penn State:

When: Saturday, Nov. 29

Saturday, Nov. 29 Where: Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

YouTubeTV: NBCSN

