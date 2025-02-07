How to watch Sunday’s A10 men’s basketball doubleheader on USA Network: TV channel, game preview, start time

Super Bowl Sunday kicks off at 6:30 PM ET but you don’t have to wait until then to enjoy an exciting match up. Head to USA Network this Sunday afternoon for an action-packed A10 men’s basketball doubleheader. First, at 12 PM, the George Washington Revolutionaries take on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in New York. Then, at 2:00 PM, it’s UMass vs La Salle in the “City of Brotherly Love.” See below for everything you need to know about Sunday’s A10 men’s basketball doubleheader.

After a strong 13-3 start to the season, George Washington has struggled, losing 5 of its last 7 games since January 15. Most recently, they dropped a close 53-50 contest to George Mason on Wednesday. Redshirt freshman Christian Jones led the Revolutionaries in points (17) and steals (3), while redshirt junior forward Rafael Castro posted his ninth double-double of the season (10 points, 10 rebounds) — the most in the A10 so far this year.

The Bonnies are coming off a 77-53 loss to Loyola Chicago on Tuesday night, marking their fourth straight road defeat. They shot just 38.5% from the field in the game. After starting the season 14-1, St. Bonaventure has struggled, going 3-6 in its last nine games. However, four of the team’s five starters are averaging double-digit points this season. The Bonnies will need to lean on their team’s depth to break out of this recent slump.

UMass looks to bounce back after falling 73-71 to Saint Louis on Tuesday night. Sophomore Jaylen Curry led the team with 16 points, while senior Daniel Rivera added 14 points and 14 rebounds — his seventh double-double of the season.

La Salle also enters Sunday’s match up seeking redemption, after suffering their worst loss of the season —a 96-66 blowout against reigning A10 champions, VCU, on Tuesday. With a 9-2 record at home this season at John Glaser Arena, the Explorers have been stronger on their home court, averaging nearly 9 more points per game while allowing nearly 13 fewer points to their opponents. They’ll look to tap into that home-court advantage on Sunday.

How to watch George Washington vs St. Bonaventure:

When: Sunday, February 9

Sunday, February 9 Where: Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, NY

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, NY Time: 12 PM ET

12 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

How to watch UMass vs La Salle:

When: Sunday, February 9

Sunday, February 9 Where: John Glaser Arena, Philadelphia, PA

John Glaser Arena, Philadelphia, PA Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

How do I watch men’s college basketball games on Peacock

This week’s doubleheader is on USA network, but you can follow the college basketball action all season long by first subscribing to Peacock. Go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

