Where is the 2025 Super Bowl: Location, date, kickoff time and more for Chiefs vs. Eagles

This Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs, making their fifth Super Bowl appearance in the last six seasons, look to pull off a historic three-peat while the Eagles look to avenge their loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII, and win their first Lombardi Trophy since 2018. See below for everything you need to know about the big game before then.

Patrick Mahomes: We don’t embrace being villains, but we’re gonna keep on winning After the Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game, tight end Travis Kelce said that he loves being seen as a villain by those who have grown weary of Kansas City’s success.

Where is the 2025 Super Bowl?

The 2025 Super Bowl will take place at Caesars Superdome, the home of the Saints, in New Orleans. This will be the 11th time that “The Big Easy” will host the Super Bowl, with the most recent being in 2013 when the Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, in Super Bowl XLVII.

Where: Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans

Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans Date: Sunday, February 9

Sunday, February 9 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox

Fox Live stream: Tubi

RELATED: What is the Roman numeral for Super Bowl 2025? SB LIX explained, history, how it works

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show?

Grammy Award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show, joined by special guest singer and songwriter SZA.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kendrick Lamar, winner of Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video and Song Of The Year for “Not Like Us”, poses in the press room during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Super Bowl 2025 most important non-QB players:

Super Bowl LIX most important non-QB players Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl matchup, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the top non-QBs in the game, including Saquon Barkley, Chris Jones, Trent McDuffie, Jalen Carter and AJ Brown.

How to get the latest 2025 Super Bowl updates from NBC Sports:

NBC Sports has you covered through the rest of the NFL postseason, with PFT Live, Simms Unbuttoned, Fantasy Football Happy Hour, Rotoworld Football Show and Bet the Edge breaking down the latest news and top storylines from all angles.

Follow along on ProFootballTalk, tune in to Peacock, the NFL on NBC Sports YouTube channel, the NBC Sports NOW channel or wherever you get your podcasts for all the coverage through Super Bowl LIX and beyond.

Special sale for Peacock

Stay in, stay comfy, and stay entertained -- Peacock for just $29.99 is all you need. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply to this limited time offer. Click here to learn more. The sale lasts until Tuesday, February 18th.

