Where is the 2025 Super Bowl: Location, date, kickoff time and more for Chiefs vs. Eagles
This Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs, making their fifth Super Bowl appearance in the last six seasons, look to pull off a historic three-peat while the Eagles look to avenge their loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII, and win their first Lombardi Trophy since 2018. See below for everything you need to know about the big game before then.
Where is the 2025 Super Bowl?
The 2025 Super Bowl will take place at Caesars Superdome, the home of the Saints, in New Orleans. This will be the 11th time that “The Big Easy” will host the Super Bowl, with the most recent being in 2013 when the Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, in Super Bowl XLVII.
How can I watch the 2025 Super Bowl?
- Where: Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans
- Date: Sunday, February 9
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox
- Live stream: Tubi
Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show?
Grammy Award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show, joined by special guest singer and songwriter SZA.
Super Bowl 2025 most important non-QB players:
