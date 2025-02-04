Jalen Hurts: Super Bowl LVII loss to Chiefs a “great driving force”

Neither the Eagles nor the Chiefs have the same roster as they had in Arizona two years ago, but the memories of Super Bowl LVII are still on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’s mind as they head into Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

The Eagles led going into the fourth quarter of that game and then tied it back up on a Hurts touchdown run with just over five minutes to play, but the Chiefs drove for a field goal in the final seconds that lifted them to a 38-35 win. Hurts ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in the loss, but also lost a fumble and he said on Monday night that the experience was an informative and motivating one for him.

Hurts said all games have “good, bad or indifferent” lessons to be learned and that the ones from the last Super Bowl have helped him “become wiser, grow and mature.”

“It’s had a great driving force,” Hurts said. “It lit a flame, lit a fire in me, and to have this opportunity again is exactly what you work for.”

The Eagles no longer have center Jason Kelce, but they have added running back Saquon Barkley to the mix and his presence gives their offense a dimension it didn’t have the last time around. Sunday will show us if that and the lessons Hurts and others have learned are enough to make the Eagles the last team standing this time around.