Patrick Mahomes: We don’t embrace being villains, but we’re gonna keep on winning

After the Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game, tight end Travis Kelce said that he loves being seen as a villain by those who have grown weary of Kansas City’s success.

On Monday night in New Orleans, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a somewhat different view on being cast in that light. Mahomes didn’t show the same fondness that Kelce did for being labeled that way, but he made it clear that he doesn’t want to see anything change about the reasons why others might see them that way.

“I don’t even think it’s embracing being the villains,” Mahomes said. “We embrace who we are, and we believe we play the game the right way. We believe that we play with a lot of heart and a lot of passion for the game and then we win football games. If winning football games makes you a villain, we’re gonna keep going out there and doing it.”

The Chiefs’ success has led to enough grumbling about the way their games are officiated that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed it at his press conference on Monday. Goodell called it a “ridiculous theory” and the bad feelings about the AFC champs will only get stronger if they finish off their three-peat this week.