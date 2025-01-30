 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_justintucker_250131.jpg
Explaining legal components of Tucker accusations
nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_justintucker_250131.jpg
Explaining legal components of Tucker accusations
nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Kelce loves being seen as a villain

  
Published January 30, 2025 07:37 AM

The Chiefs are going for their third straight Super Bowl win and they’re in the game for the fifth time in six years, so it’s no surprise that fatigue has set in from fans who would like to see a little more variety at the top of the league.

That fatigue has been expressed in gripes about how they’re officiated along with support for their opponents to put an end to Kansas City’s winning ways. During the most recent New Heights podcast, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce discussed how it has felt to see people go from rooting for you to viewing you as a villain over the course of this run.

“I love it,” Kelce said. “At one point in time, it wasn’t that. I was the ‘do you feel bad for ‘em guys.’ I’m enjoying doing this with the guys together. The guys that we have in there, because it just makes us even more of a family. You just circle the wagons. When people are saying whatever they want, you just band together and it makes you appreciate more of what you have because people want what you have.”

The Eagles are one of the teams that have tried and failed to stop the Chiefs during their stretch of success. They’ll get another chance to topple the kings of the league on February 9 and they’ll likely have plenty of people rooting for them to do so, but it doesn’t sound like that will bother Kelce one bit.