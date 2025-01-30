Travis Kelce loves being seen as a villain

The Chiefs are going for their third straight Super Bowl win and they’re in the game for the fifth time in six years, so it’s no surprise that fatigue has set in from fans who would like to see a little more variety at the top of the league.

That fatigue has been expressed in gripes about how they’re officiated along with support for their opponents to put an end to Kansas City’s winning ways. During the most recent New Heights podcast, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce discussed how it has felt to see people go from rooting for you to viewing you as a villain over the course of this run.

“I love it,” Kelce said. “At one point in time, it wasn’t that. I was the ‘do you feel bad for ‘em guys.’ I’m enjoying doing this with the guys together. The guys that we have in there, because it just makes us even more of a family. You just circle the wagons. When people are saying whatever they want, you just band together and it makes you appreciate more of what you have because people want what you have.”

The Eagles are one of the teams that have tried and failed to stop the Chiefs during their stretch of success. They’ll get another chance to topple the kings of the league on February 9 and they’ll likely have plenty of people rooting for them to do so, but it doesn’t sound like that will bother Kelce one bit.