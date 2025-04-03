How to watch the men’s and women’s 2025 HBCU All-Star Games: Live stream, rosters, start time

This Sunday, the top 24 men’s and women’s HBCU players in the nation head to San Antonio, Texas, to showcase their skills in the 2025 HBCU All-Star Games. This year marks the fourth annual competition for the men and the very first women’s HBCU All-Star Game. Both contests will take place at Freeman Coliseum. Live coverage will begin at 1 PM ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports NOW FAST channel. See below for everything you need to know about the 2025 HBCU All-Star Games.

How to watch the 2025 HBCU All-Star Games:

Date : Sunday, April 6

: Sunday, April 6 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Where: Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas

Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas Live Stream: Peacock NBC Sports NOW FAST channel

What time is the 2025 Men’s HBCU All-Star Game?

The men’s game begins at 1:00 PM ET.

HBCU All-Stars has announced the broadcast team for the 2025 men’s HBCU All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/w0ZMiMgJZw — HBCU All-Star Game (@HBCUAllStarGame) March 27, 2025

2025 Men’s HBCU All-Star Game Roster:

Team Al Attles:

Kameron Hobbs, Morgan State University



Alvin Miles, Miles College



Evan Johnson, University of Maryland Shore



Christian Ings, Norfolk State University



Martaz Robinson, Delaware State University



Marcus Dockery, Howard University



Jalen Williams, Clark Atlanta University



Omar Croskey, South Carolina State University



Davion Everett, South Carolina State University



Jesus Carralero Martin, Bethune Cookman University



Ahmir Langlais, Tennessee State University



Tyrel Bladen, Norfolk State University

Coaches:

Erik Martin - South Carolina State University Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Doug Whittler - Morehouse College Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Team Bob Love:

Robert Smith, Delaware State University



Tairell Fletcher, Fayetteville State University



Kevin Sesberry, Tuskegee University



T.J. Madlock, Alabama State University



Jordan Hinds, Bluefield State University



Derrick Tezeno, Southern University



Bakir Cleveland, Lincoln University (PA)



Wayne Bristol Jr., Hampton University



Ernest Ross, Grambling State University



Kenny Hunter, Texas Southern University



Romelle Mansel, Jackson State University



Shannon Grant, Jackson State University

Coaches:

Kevin Johnson - Southern University Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Luke D’Alessio - Fayetteville State University Head Men’s Basketball Coach

What time is the 2025 Women’s HBCU All-Star Game?

The women’s game is set to tip off approximately 30 minutes after the men’s game ends.

HBCU All-Stars has announced the broadcast team for the 1st ever women’s HBCU All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/HAJJJ2WUqg — HBCU All-Star Game (@HBCUAllStarGame) March 27, 2025

2025 Women’s HBCU All-Star Game Roster:

Team Yolanda Laney:

Diamond Johnson, Norfolk State University



Iemyiah Harris, Miles College



Zamara Haynes, University of Maryland Eastern Shore



Jordyn Dorsey, North Carolina A&T State University



Saniah Parker, Tennessee State University



Taliah Wesley, Allen University



Maleia Bracone, North Carolina A&T State University



Kaiya Creek, Howard University



Makoye Diawara, Norfolk State University



Morgan Callahan, North Carolina Central University



Corriana Evans, Clark Atlanta University



Laila Lawrence, Coppin State University

Coaches:

Larry Vickers - Norfolk State University Head Women’s Basketball Coach

Tony Bailey - Clark Atlanta University Head Women’s Basketball Coach

Team Patricia Hoskins:

Destiny Ryles, Bowie State University



Kahia Warmsley, Grambling State University



Keayna McLaughlin, Fayetteville State University



Lauryn Pendleton, Alabama A&M University



Zoe Cooper, Jackson State University



Soniyah Reed, Southern University



Lyric Cole, Tennessee State University



Amesha Miller, Virginia State University



Treasure Thompson, Texas Southern University



Alisha Wilson, Alabama A&M University



Kayla Clark, Bethune Cookman University



Lydia Freeman, Grambling State University

Coaches:

Carlos Funchess - Southern University Head Women’s Basketball

Nadine Domond - Virginia State University Head Women’s Basketball Coach

