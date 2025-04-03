How to watch the men’s and women’s 2025 HBCU All-Star Games: Live stream, rosters, start time
This Sunday, the top 24 men’s and women’s HBCU players in the nation head to San Antonio, Texas, to showcase their skills in the 2025 HBCU All-Star Games. This year marks the fourth annual competition for the men and the very first women’s HBCU All-Star Game. Both contests will take place at Freeman Coliseum. Live coverage will begin at 1 PM ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports NOW FAST channel. See below for everything you need to know about the 2025 HBCU All-Star Games.
How to watch the 2025 HBCU All-Star Games:
- Date: Sunday, April 6
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas
- Live Stream: Peacock and the NBC Sports NOW FAST channel
What time is the 2025 Men’s HBCU All-Star Game?
The men’s game begins at 1:00 PM ET.
HBCU All-Stars has announced the broadcast team for the 2025 men’s HBCU All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/w0ZMiMgJZw— HBCU All-Star Game (@HBCUAllStarGame) March 27, 2025
2025 Men’s HBCU All-Star Game Roster:
Team Al Attles:
- Kameron Hobbs, Morgan State University
- Alvin Miles, Miles College
- Evan Johnson, University of Maryland Shore
- Christian Ings, Norfolk State University
- Martaz Robinson, Delaware State University
- Marcus Dockery, Howard University
- Jalen Williams, Clark Atlanta University
- Omar Croskey, South Carolina State University
- Davion Everett, South Carolina State University
- Jesus Carralero Martin, Bethune Cookman University
- Ahmir Langlais, Tennessee State University
- Tyrel Bladen, Norfolk State University
Coaches:
Erik Martin - South Carolina State University Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Doug Whittler - Morehouse College Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Team Bob Love:
- Robert Smith, Delaware State University
- Tairell Fletcher, Fayetteville State University
- Kevin Sesberry, Tuskegee University
- T.J. Madlock, Alabama State University
- Jordan Hinds, Bluefield State University
- Derrick Tezeno, Southern University
- Bakir Cleveland, Lincoln University (PA)
- Wayne Bristol Jr., Hampton University
- Ernest Ross, Grambling State University
- Kenny Hunter, Texas Southern University
- Romelle Mansel, Jackson State University
- Shannon Grant, Jackson State University
Coaches:
Kevin Johnson - Southern University Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Luke D’Alessio - Fayetteville State University Head Men’s Basketball Coach
What time is the 2025 Women’s HBCU All-Star Game?
The women’s game is set to tip off approximately 30 minutes after the men’s game ends.
HBCU All-Stars has announced the broadcast team for the 1st ever women’s HBCU All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/HAJJJ2WUqg— HBCU All-Star Game (@HBCUAllStarGame) March 27, 2025
2025 Women’s HBCU All-Star Game Roster:
Team Yolanda Laney:
- Diamond Johnson, Norfolk State University
- Iemyiah Harris, Miles College
- Zamara Haynes, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
- Jordyn Dorsey, North Carolina A&T State University
- Saniah Parker, Tennessee State University
- Taliah Wesley, Allen University
- Maleia Bracone, North Carolina A&T State University
- Kaiya Creek, Howard University
- Makoye Diawara, Norfolk State University
- Morgan Callahan, North Carolina Central University
- Corriana Evans, Clark Atlanta University
- Laila Lawrence, Coppin State University
Coaches:
Larry Vickers - Norfolk State University Head Women’s Basketball Coach
Tony Bailey - Clark Atlanta University Head Women’s Basketball Coach
Team Patricia Hoskins:
- Destiny Ryles, Bowie State University
- Kahia Warmsley, Grambling State University
- Keayna McLaughlin, Fayetteville State University
- Lauryn Pendleton, Alabama A&M University
- Zoe Cooper, Jackson State University
- Soniyah Reed, Southern University
- Lyric Cole, Tennessee State University
- Amesha Miller, Virginia State University
- Treasure Thompson, Texas Southern University
- Alisha Wilson, Alabama A&M University
- Kayla Clark, Bethune Cookman University
- Lydia Freeman, Grambling State University
Coaches:
Carlos Funchess - Southern University Head Women’s Basketball
Nadine Domond - Virginia State University Head Women’s Basketball Coach
