How to Watch UCLA vs Illinois Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, preview for tonight’s game

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: New Orleans at Baylor
Vonleh scores 21 and No. 25 Baylor women beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton
McNeeley scores 38 points to lead UConn past No. 24 Creighton 70-66 for first win in Omaha
nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Indiana beats No. 11 Michigan State 71-67, leaving Tom Izzo on brink of breaking Knight’s record

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Highlights: Indiana spoils Izzo’s shot at history
nbc_cbb_creightonuconn_250211.jpg
Highlights: UConn knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_indiana_woodsonintv_250211.jpg
Woodson: Indiana playing for NCAA tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: New Orleans at Baylor
Vonleh scores 21 and No. 25 Baylor women beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton
McNeeley scores 38 points to lead UConn past No. 24 Creighton 70-66 for first win in Omaha
nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Indiana beats No. 11 Michigan State 71-67, leaving Tom Izzo on brink of breaking Knight’s record

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Highlights: Indiana spoils Izzo’s shot at history
nbc_cbb_creightonuconn_250211.jpg
Highlights: UConn knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_indiana_woodsonintv_250211.jpg
Woodson: Indiana playing for NCAA tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

How to Watch UCLA vs Illinois Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, preview for tonight’s game

  
Published February 11, 2025 09:55 AM
Highlights: UCLA outlasts Michigan State
February 5, 2025 01:20 AM
UCLA came out with the victory after a back-and-forth battle against Michigan State, with the Bruins hitting a tough shot late in the game to earn the win.

It’s a packed night of men’s college basketball tonight on Peacock: the four-game slate kicks off with No. 7 Purdue facing No. 20 Michigan at 7pm ET, before UCLA and Illinois at 8pm ET. At 8:30pm ET, it’s Big East action with DePaul vs Marquette, and finally the Big Ten takes it home with a major matchup between Indiana and No. 11 Michigan State at 9pm ET.

How to watch No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 20 Michigan: Live stream info, preview

The second game of the night, the UCLA Bruins against the Illinois Fighting Illini, features an 18-6 Bruins squad on a hot run. After starting 2-4 in Big Ten play, UCLA enters tonight’s matchup on seven-game winning streak, and while they’re unranked, the Bruins received 123 votes in the latest AP Poll, the most amongst unranked teams. They currently sit fourth in the Big Ten, thanks to big wins over ranked teams (#16 Oregon, #9 Michigan State) and a win over Penn State their last time out.

If they can maintain this kind of performance, the Bruins are in line for a double bye in the Big Ten conference tournament, awarded to the top four seeds. They currently sit level with #16 Wisconsin on conference record, with both teams 9-4 in the Big Ten, but have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Badgers after beating them 85-83 in January.

Meanwhile the Illini have been up and down — they’re 4-5 in their last nine games and are unranked for the first time since the week of December 16. They got a win their last time out, on the road against Minnesota, and will look to put together their first set of back-to-back wins since taking down Washington and Penn State in sequence at the beginning of January.

A big bright spot for Illinois this season has been their young talent: freshmen Will Riley and Kasparas Jakucionis both featured heavily in the win over Minnesota, with Riley scoring a game-high 27 points off the bench and Jakucionis adding 24 of his own.

For full information on how to watch tonight’s game, as well as the full slate of games on Peacock, see below.

READ MORE: No. 23 Clemson back in rankings, rolling in ACC after beating Duke, North Carolina

How to Watch UCLA vs Illinois Men’s College Basketball

  • Date: Tonight, February 11th
  • Time: 8:00pm ET
  • Location: State Farm Center (Champaign, IL)
  • Streaming: Peacock

Full College Basketball Schedule Tonight on Peacock

Coverage begins with College Countdown pregame at 6:30pm ET.

How to Watch College Basketball on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Stay in, stay comfy, and stay entertained -- Peacock for just $29.99 is all you need. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply to this limited time offer. Click here to learn more. The sale ends Tuesday, February 18th.