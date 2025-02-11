How to Watch UCLA vs Illinois Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, preview for tonight’s game

It’s a packed night of men’s college basketball tonight on Peacock: the four-game slate kicks off with No. 7 Purdue facing No. 20 Michigan at 7pm ET, before UCLA and Illinois at 8pm ET. At 8:30pm ET, it’s Big East action with DePaul vs Marquette, and finally the Big Ten takes it home with a major matchup between Indiana and No. 11 Michigan State at 9pm ET.

How to watch No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 20 Michigan: Live stream info, preview

The second game of the night, the UCLA Bruins against the Illinois Fighting Illini, features an 18-6 Bruins squad on a hot run. After starting 2-4 in Big Ten play, UCLA enters tonight’s matchup on seven-game winning streak, and while they’re unranked, the Bruins received 123 votes in the latest AP Poll, the most amongst unranked teams. They currently sit fourth in the Big Ten, thanks to big wins over ranked teams (#16 Oregon, #9 Michigan State) and a win over Penn State their last time out.

If they can maintain this kind of performance, the Bruins are in line for a double bye in the Big Ten conference tournament, awarded to the top four seeds. They currently sit level with #16 Wisconsin on conference record, with both teams 9-4 in the Big Ten, but have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Badgers after beating them 85-83 in January.

Meanwhile the Illini have been up and down — they’re 4-5 in their last nine games and are unranked for the first time since the week of December 16. They got a win their last time out, on the road against Minnesota, and will look to put together their first set of back-to-back wins since taking down Washington and Penn State in sequence at the beginning of January.

A big bright spot for Illinois this season has been their young talent: freshmen Will Riley and Kasparas Jakucionis both featured heavily in the win over Minnesota, with Riley scoring a game-high 27 points off the bench and Jakucionis adding 24 of his own.

For full information on how to watch tonight’s game, as well as the full slate of games on Peacock, see below.

READ MORE: No. 23 Clemson back in rankings, rolling in ACC after beating Duke, North Carolina

How to Watch UCLA vs Illinois Men’s College Basketball

Date: Tonight, February 11th

Time: 8:00pm ET

Location: State Farm Center (Champaign, IL)

Streaming: Peacock

Full College Basketball Schedule Tonight on Peacock

Coverage begins with College Countdown pregame at 6:30pm ET.



How to Watch College Basketball on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Stay in, stay comfy, and stay entertained -- Peacock for just $29.99 is all you need. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply to this limited time offer. Click here to learn more. The sale ends Tuesday, February 18th.