 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Peter Westbrook
Peter Westbrook, Olympic fencing medalist whose foundation changed lives, dies at 72
NBA: Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 7 Schedule Breakdown
NCAA Basketball: Harvard at St. John
Luis puts up 24, St. John’s beats Harvard

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_fergusontd_241130.jpg
Ferguson ties school record with 16-yard TD
nbc_cfb_gabrielpasstd_241130.jpg
Gabriel connects with Johnson for 9-yard score
nbc_cfb_washtd_241130.jpg
Boston’s incredible catch precedes Coleman TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Peter Westbrook
Peter Westbrook, Olympic fencing medalist whose foundation changed lives, dies at 72
NBA: Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 7 Schedule Breakdown
NCAA Basketball: Harvard at St. John
Luis puts up 24, St. John’s beats Harvard

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_fergusontd_241130.jpg
Ferguson ties school record with 16-yard TD
nbc_cfb_gabrielpasstd_241130.jpg
Gabriel connects with Johnson for 9-yard score
nbc_cfb_washtd_241130.jpg
Boston’s incredible catch precedes Coleman TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

McNeeley, Stewart help No. 2 UConn snap three-game losing streak

  
Published November 30, 2024 10:29 PM

HARTFORD, Conn. — Liam McNeeley and Jaylin Stewart each scored 16 points as the second-ranked UConn men’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 99-45 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday night.

UConn played without leading scorer Alex Karaban. Karaban hit his head on the floor late in a loss to Dayton in UConn’s final game at the Maui Invitational. He was at the XL Center but did not play in the game. Stewart made his first career start in place of Karaban.

Solo Ball had 12 points, Aidan Mahaney had 11 points and four assists, Jayden Ross added 10 points and 10 rebounds while Tarris Reed Jr finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for UConn (5-3).

KC Shaw had 13 of his 18 points in the second half for Maryland Eastern Shore (2-9).

Things got heated early in the second half when Stewart and Maryland Eastern Shore’s Evan Johnson had to be pulled away by teammates after exchanging words. Technical fouls were assessed to both Stewart and Johnson.

Takeaways

Maryland Eastern Shore: It was the fifth straight double-digit loss for Hawks. Two of those losses came to Illinois out of the Big Ten and Arkansas out of the SEC.

UConn: With a tough three-game stretch coming up against Baylor, Texas and Gonzaga, UConn dominated against Maryland Eastern Shore as UConn improved to 35-9 at the XL Center in seven seasons under head coach Dan Hurley with its largest margin of victory this season.

Key moment

After layups by McNeeley and Ball, Stewart hit UConn’s first 3-pointer of the game as the Huskies scored 13 consecutive points after allowing the first basket of the game to Johnson.

Key stat

Even with Stewart being inserted into the lineup in place of Karaban, UConn had the 14-0 advantage in points in the paint in the first half with each of the four reserves used by UConn having at least one field goal. UConn’s bench had 17 points before a dunk by Maurice Vassel with 13:45 to play resulted in the first bench points for the Hawks.

Up next

The Hawks play at Longwood on Thursday. UConn plays at home against Baylor on Wednesday in the Big 12-Big East Battle.