Mikel Brown Jr. scores 20 to help No. 20 Louisville rally past SMU 88-74

  
Published January 31, 2026 05:11 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mikel Brown Jr. scored 20 points off the bench, Isaac McKneely added 14 and No. 20 Louisville used a 10-0 second-half run to rally past SMU 88-74 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (15-6, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame a cold start and 47-44 halftime deficit to take their first lead at 55-53 on Kobe Rodgers’ transition layup with 14:37 remaining. SMU eventually went ahead 62-61, but Aly Khalifa (eight points) scored five during their pivotal spurt and Louisville steadily stretched the lead to bounce back from Monday night’s 83-52 rout at No. 4 Duke.

Mustangs guard Boopie Miller, the ACC’s No. 4 scorer, had 20 points for his 28th consecutive double-digit scoring game. SMU (15-6, 4-4) entered the game with the league’s top offense (87.3 points per game) and had won its past two.

Louisville entered averaging 86 points and reached that mark behind 52% shooting after halftime and 49% overall. The Cardinals’ bench provided the biggest boost, dominating the Mustangs 47-5 while holding them to 37% shooting in the second half.

Brown regrouped from 1-of-13 shooting against the Blue Devils to make 7 of 14 from the field with three 3-pointers. The heralded freshman guard also had three rebounds and four assists.

McKneely made 5 of 10 with four 3s, Khani Rooths and Ryan Conwell added 12 points and J’Vonne Hadley had 10.

SMU made 4 of its first 5 3s and 5 of 9 shots overall for a 14-4 lead and 47-44 advantage at the break behind 59% shooting. Louisville overcame a 4-of-12 shooting start to close the first half 13 of 24.

Up next

SMU hosts North Carolina State on Tuesday.

Louisville hosts Notre Dame on Wednesday.