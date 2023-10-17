 Skip navigation
MLB

Alyssa
Nakken

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
Assistant coach Alyssa Nakken interviews for Giants manager position
Alyssa Nakken, who became the first woman to coach on the field in a major league game when she worked first base for San Francisco in April 2022, has interviewed for the Giants managerial vacancy.
