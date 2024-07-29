 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Olympic men’s golf power rankings: Could it be a U.S. sweep of podium?
Golf - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3
Scottie Scheffler shares some details about what he does with all his trophies
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_pst_uswntolypreview_240729.jpg
USWNT’s front line has been the ‘X-factor’
nbc_dps_canadawomensoccer_240729.jpg
Drone scandal casts ‘shadow’ over Canadian team
nbc_golf_gc_olypredictions_240729.jpg
Bold golf predictions for Paris Olympics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Olympic men’s golf power rankings: Could it be a U.S. sweep of podium?
Golf - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3
Scottie Scheffler shares some details about what he does with all his trophies
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_pst_uswntolypreview_240729.jpg
USWNT’s front line has been the ‘X-factor’
nbc_dps_canadawomensoccer_240729.jpg
Drone scandal casts ‘shadow’ over Canadian team
nbc_golf_gc_olypredictions_240729.jpg
Bold golf predictions for Paris Olympics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores
MLBSeattle MarinersAndruw Salcedo

Andruw
Salcedo

Jarren Duran
Mariners vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 29
Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox Preview
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: July 29
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
NFBC Main Event Review: Week 18 tracker
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Tyler Fitzgerald surging, pitching adds galore
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Cobb’s Return
Mariners acquire OF Randy Arozarena from Rays, hoping to awaken slumbering offense
Saves and Steals: Scott starts second half on a roll