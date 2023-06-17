 Skip navigation
Jerry Dipoto
Mariners president Jerry Dipoto hopes his aggressive deadline moves lead to a World Series run
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Justin Herbert fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Jared Goff fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

David Hagaman

David
Hagaman

Jerry Dipoto
Mariners president Jerry Dipoto hopes his aggressive deadline moves lead to a World Series run
The Mariners, who entered Thursday night’s game against the Rangers in playoff position, bolstered their lineup by adding Suárez, Naylor and veteran left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson.
Rangers add veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly in a trade with the Diamondbacks
Suarez’s fantasy value dips after trade to M’s
Suárez to Mariners, Durán to Phillies as MLB trade market heats up before Thursday’s deadline
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Wednesday deals shake up closer landscape ahead of trade deadline
MLB Trade Deadline: Mets bolster bullpen with Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers; roster impact, fantasy analysis
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies acquire closer Jhoan Durán from Twins; roster impact and fantasy analysis