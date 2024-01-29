Skip navigation
MLB
Cleveland Guardians
Eric Rodriguez
ER
Eric
Rodriguez
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
MLB Free Agency Tracker 2023-24: Top players available, latest signings
Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Cody Bellinger, and Blake Snell highlight this year’s class of free agents.
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Rhys Hoskins inks deal with Brewers
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Shelly Verougstraete
,
2024 Fantasy Baseball Draft Values: Plate Discipline
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Reliever market thaws, Josh Hader joins Astros
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Fantasy Baseball SP ADP Battle: Tarik Skubal, Aaron Nola, Freddy Peralta
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy Baseball SP ADP Battle: Ranking Kevin Gausman, Luis Castillo, Zac Gallen, Pablo Lopez
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Jays add Yariel Rodríguez to pitching mix
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Shelly Verougstraete
,
