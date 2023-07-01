 Skip navigation
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
nbc_golf_ussoehl_230630.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBFrancisco Perez

Francisco
Perez

Dominic Smith says Nationals to make him regular at 1st base
Dominic Smith described his move to the Nationals via a one-year, $2 million contract as a “fresh start” and said the team wants him to be its everyday first baseman.
    Francisco Perez
    Relief Pitcher #65
    Athletics sign Francisco Perez to minors contract
    Francisco Perez
    Relief Pitcher #65
    Nationals release lefty reliever Francisco Pérez
    Evan Lee
    Starting Pitcher #59
    Nats reassign Lee, seven others to minors camp
    Francisco Perez
    Relief Pitcher #65
    Nats sign LHP Francisco Pérez to minors deal
    Francisco Perez
    Relief Pitcher #65
    Nationals remove LHP Pérez from roster